Ireland’s arts festivals are set to bring music, theatre, dance, visual art, and street spectacle to some of the island’s most striking settings this summer. From bilingual performances on the Wild Atlantic Way to citywide celebrations in Cork, Galway, and Waterford, the season will offer a rich mix of international talent, local creativity, and unforgettable atmosphere.

In summer, the island of Ireland’s arts festivals fill historic places and outdoor spaces with lively spectacle, theatre, music, visual art, and participatory experiences that reflect the breadth of Irish cultural expression. They create immersive arts experiences intrinsically connected to the landscapes and cities that form the backdrop to the performances, and deliver vibrant events that bring culture vultures and fun seekers back year after year.

Check out some of the top arts festivals around Ireland in 2026:

Cork Midsummer Festival

12–21 June

Cork Midsummer Festival transforms Cork city into a vibrant playground of performance, spectacle, and participation. This acclaimed international arts festival is known for its bold, experimental, and large‑scale programming.

Over 50 events at 30 locations feature Irish and international artists singing, dancing, playing, acting, and performing circus feats in historic buildings, theatres, streets, and pop‑up venues. There is a strong emphasis on audience engagement, from interactive performances to immersive art installations and playful moments that invite people to encounter art in unexpected ways throughout the city.

Watch the colorful parade through the city streets, listen to readings and musical performances, and take part in unique outdoor theatre events.

Stendhal Festival, Limavady, County Derry

2–4 July

Set on a farm on the stunning Causeway Coast, this independent festival blends music, arts, and culture, focusing on local talent with a sprinkling of top international names.

With 45 acts performing across eight live music stages, Stendhal is a great place to discover new talent and see top names, including the innovative Irish band Kíla and the multi-award-winning DJ Yoda.

Stand-up comedy, poetry readings, visual arts, craft workshops, and a dedicated family program round out the festival offering.

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Earagail Arts Festival, County Donegal

10–25 July

A unique bi-lingual (English and Irish) festival set on the stunning Wild Atlantic Way, Earagail Arts Festival presents world-class performances in music, circus, dance, theatre, visual arts, and spoken word from Ireland and around the globe.

Known for the atmospheric locations used to stage the performances and exhibitions, from theatres and galleries to beaches, forests, and village halls, the festival is where contemporary creativity meets place, turning Donegal’s natural and built environments into part of the artistic experience.

This year’s highlights include an evening of music and dance on Tory Island, a concert by Mauritania’s Noura Mint Seymali, a poetry walk through Glenveagh Park, and a triple dance bill that uses the dramatic landscape of Gola Island as its stage.

Galway International Arts Festival

13–26 July

Another of the island’s standout festivals, Galway International Arts Festival presents a stellar line-up of talent across a multi-disciplinary program that ranges from intimate performances to large-scale spectacles and from established acts to emerging voices. Innovative theatre, music, comedy, visual art, dance, and literary events. These wonderful elements combine in an explosion of creativity that cements Galway International Arts Festival’s position as one of Ireland's most exciting annual events.

Among the big names performing in the Big Top this year are Grammy award-winning Cian Ducrot, the legendary Patti Smith Quartet, and pop icons James.

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Spraoi International Street Arts Festival, Waterford City

31 July – 2 August

The streets in Ireland’s Viking city are the setting for a three-day carnival that delivers color and spectacle in spades. Spraoi is the Irish word for fun, and with live music, street artists, visual arts, comedy, and dance, it sums up the atmosphere in Waterford City as the festival invites locals and visitors alike to come out and play.

The final evening sees the dazzling parade wind its way through the historic city streets to the quays, where a fabulous fireworks display marks the festival's end.