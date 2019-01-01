Cork City
Old hand-colored photos of Ireland’s heritage sites give glimpse into past
1,000-year-old manuscript recording St. Patrick's Ireland goes on display in Cork
This month in history: The Spanish land at Kinsale in 1601
On This Day: Michael Collins killed in an ambush in Co Cork
Ireland's most popular counties and their top attractions
Ed Sheeran brings his charity home to Ireland with new cross-border music project
Cork witness recorded shock at poverty and death during the Great Hunger
WATCH: Incredible drone footage brings you inside ancient Blarney Castle
Top interesting facts about County Cork
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