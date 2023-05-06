See how many of these interesting facts you already knew about Cork, aka The Rebel County.

Do you have Cork roots? Time to brush up on your facts about this Irish county for your next trip to Ireland one day soon!

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Cork is also known as 'The Rebel County'

Cork got its nickname ‘The Rebel County’ due to a history of independence from the Viking invasions to the Irish War of Independence when it was the scene of a considerable amount of fighting.

Cork is home to Blarney Castle

Popular myth denotes that kissing the Blarney Stone at the top of the Castle will bestow the kisser with the “gift of gab” (great eloquence, or skills of flattery).

10

There was an important Ford Motor factory in Co Cork

The first factory that Ford Motor Company built outside of America was in Cork, where owner Henry Ford’s ancestors were from.

10

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.

All of Cork’s main thoroughfares are built on covered-up river channels

Such as the River Lee. In fact, the Gaelic word for Cork (‘Corcaigh’) means “marshy place.”

10

Cork is home to Cobh, a historic port of departure for emigrants, also known as ‘The teardrop of Ireland.

Cobh - then known as Queenstown - was the ill-fated Titanic’s last port of call in 1912.

10

Cobh sets the record for Carillion Bells

St. Colman’s Catholic Cathedral in Cobh has the largest number of Carillon Bells in Ireland and the UK (49 bells).

10

Cork Harbor is said to be the second-largest natural harbor in the world, after Sydney Harbor in Australia

The motto on the coat of arms of Cork City is ‘Statio Bene Fide Carinis’ which means 'A Safe Harbor for Ships.’

10

County Cork is the largest county in Ireland

Cork City is the third-largest city just behind Belfast and Dublin.

10

The first potato planted in Ireland was likely planted in Cork

Sir Walter Raleigh is said to have planted the first potato in Ireland near his home in Youghal, Cork, around 1588.

10

Cork's Glanworth Bridge holds two European records.

The 13-arch bridge in the village of Glanworth was built in the mid-15th-century structure and is said to be the narrowest and oldest public bridge in everyday use in Europe.

10

* Originally published in October 2011. Updated May 2023.