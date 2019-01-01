Toggle navigation
Newsletters
NEWS
NORTHERN IRELAND
BREXIT
POLITICS
OPINION
COMMUNITY
IRISH VOICE
ROOTS
HISTORY
GENEALOGY
BOYNE VALLEY
GREAT HUNGER
EASTER RISING
THE KENNEDYS
TITANIC
CULTURE
IRISHCENTRAL STORYTELLERS
ENTERTAINMENT
FOOD & DRINK
EDUCATION
CRAIC
EVENTS
TRAVEL
IRELAND OF THE WELCOMES
EXPLORE IRELAND
VIDEO
TOP DESTINATIONS
TRAVEL TIPS
IRELAND'S TOP HOTELS
DREAM HOMES
SHOP
IRISHCENTRAL SHOP
BUY IRISH
IRISH SHOPPING
STORE LOCATOR
Back
News
Northern Ireland
Brexit
Politics
Opinion
Community
Irish Voice
Roots
History
Genealogy
Boyne Valley
Great Hunger
Easter Rising
The Kennedys
Titanic
Culture
IrishCentral Storytellers
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Education
Craic
Events
Travel
Ireland of the Welcomes
Explore Ireland
Video
Top Destinations
Travel Tips
Ireland's Top Hotels
Dream homes
Shop
IrishCentral Shop
Buy Irish
Irish Shopping
Store Locator
Newsletters
Blarney Castle
Survey results: Our readers reveal which is their favorite county in Ireland
Top interesting facts about County Cork
Ireland's most popular counties and their top attractions
The beauty and danger of Blarney Castle's Poison Garden
Blarney Castle: Facts and history with some fantastic myths and legends thrown in
Psychics say Blarney Castle is one of the top places to visit for good luck this year
What is the cheapest way to visit Ireland? Here it is
Ireland's most visited castles
Have you kissed the Blarney Stone? Top Irish tourist attraction reopens
WIN a trip to Ireland with Specialized Travel Services
1
2
Next ›
Last »
Most read
1
IrishCentral readers share with us their memorable stories of a trip to Ireland
2
Pagan idol, 100 years pre-St. Patrick, discovered in Roscommon
3
Murdered Irish girl's remains set to be brought to the US after American mother's battle
4
Hideous Michaela McAreavey song proves Orange hatred hasn't gone away
5
How do you pronounce Liam? American nurse shocked to learn one unique way
6
Stamp your Irish Whiskey 360° Passport and discover Ireland's amazing distilleries
7
IrishCentral readers share with us their memorable stories of a trip to Ireland
8
Last chance to win: This Celtic women's group will plant a native tree in Ireland in your honor
9
Boris is busted - UK Prime Minister on the verge of defeat