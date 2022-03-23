Is this the world's most dangerous garden? Most people go to Blarney Castle to kiss the infamous, gab-gifting stone, but visitors should also proceed (with caution!) to the castle's fascinating Poison Gardens.
While the most famous attraction on the grounds of Blarney Castle in County Cork might be the famous stone tourists literally bend over backward to bestow a kiss upon, a visit to this medieval stronghold would not be complete without a stroll around the castle's gardens.
There you will find 60 acres of parkland and lush gardens, including a fern garden and ice house, arboretums and a pinetum with rare species of trees, a herbaceous border of colorful perennials, the Seven Sisters garden inspired by a legend about the King of Munster, and one particularly curious corner - the Poison Garden.
Blarney Castle's Poison Gardens are located behind the castle battlements. Though at a glance they may seem like any other botanical garden, warning signs with skull and crossbones and cages carefully constructed to contain the deadliest of the plants reveal this is no ordinary garden.
"Do not touch, smell, or eat any plant!" visitors are warned, with a note that children must be accompanied at all times. The warnings are there for good reason: among the plants and herbs are deadly specimens such as Wolfsbane, Mandrake, Hellebore, Hemlock, Nightshade, and Ricinus communis, which produces castor oil and the lethal poison ricin. Placards and signposts share the plants' fascinating histories, properties poisonous and medicinal, and lore.
Blarney Castle's "Poison Garden" Cork Ireland — built in 1446 the castle still boasts its original "poison garden" which contains poisonous plants, including Wolfsbane, Mandrake, Ricin and Opium — all are labelled with information about toxicity, their medieval medical uses as well as modern uses. I would literally spend hours here reading these labels. #history #museum #castle #garden #photooftheday #instagood #travel #travelphotography #travelblogger #travelgram
Plants of the illicit variety such as opium poppy and cannabis also grow in the garden. Memorably, back in 2010, Gardaí (Irish police) ordered the horticulture team at Blarney Castle to dig up the garden's Cannabis Sativa and Papaver Somniferum and deliver them to the local police station.
Despite the horticulturists making their intentions to grow the plants known to local law enforcement, they had not yet fully secured the proper licensure.
Right below the Blarney Castle sits the infamous garden made entirely of poisonous plants. Several iron cages are sprinkled throughout the garden where the “deadly” plants sleep within. What cracks me up to this day is that the biggest iron cage in that entire garden contains none other than a single marijuana plant.
In 2019, Blarney Castle announced that they are planning an exciting addition to the Poison Gardens, a new section called the Carnivorous Corridor, which will feature an exotic collection of carnivorous plants.
Fantastic new addition to the gardens! Message from Head Gardener Adam: Just thought I'd share our newest project. An extension to the Poison Garden which will be called 'The Carnivorous Courtyard'(highlighted in yellow) and will be developed over the next year. #blarneygardens #purecork
The Poison Gardens are a must-see for any visitor to Blarney Castle. The gardens and arboretums are open year-round and access is included with castle admission.
The Beauty & The Poison! *Monkshood* *Aconitum napellus* What part's harmful? All Parts Symptoms? Gastrintestinal distress and slowness of heart Notable Fact: Historically used tp poison arrows . . . . . #photography #photoshoot #photographer #travelblogger #travelphotography #traveller #blogger #blog #bloggerlife #instagram #instamood#instagood #instapic#instatravel#naturephotography#nature #cork_daily #blarneystone #blarneycastle #shotoniphone #poison #photographylovers#corkireland
