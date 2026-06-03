More than 1,800 O’Sullivans and Sullivans gathered in Castletownbere over the June Bank Holiday weekend, turning a long-planned clan reunion into a new Guinness World Records title. The West Cork crowd surpassed the previous mark of 1,488, set by the Gallaghers in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, in 2007.

The long-awaited event brought the O’Sullivan name back to the Beara Peninsula, which organizers describe as the ancestral home of the O’Sullivan Beare clan. What began as a world record attempt became a wider celebration of family, history, and place.

Before the final count, participants were asked to prove their connection to the surname with identification at Beara Community School and were then issued numbered cards for the tally. Guinness officials later confirmed a final total of 1,848 after more than 3,000 people had registered, with poor weather keeping some away.

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Guinness World Records adjudicator Pravel Patel broke the great news from a podium on the pitch, declaring: “The current record stands at 1,488 so with a total of 1,848, you are the Guinness record title holders for the largest gathering of people with the same surname. Congratulations, you are all officially amazing.”

Organizer Jim O’Sullivan said, "It was an achievement to get people down here from all over Ireland because we are peripheral, but got people from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and America too, so we’re very happy.

“We made it – I don’t know how long we’ll hang on to the record – we’ll get a week out of it anyway I suppose,” he told the Irish Times.

“Somebody else might take it on next year so we might have to come back and do it all again next year but we’ll enjoy the record for the moment, for sure.”

Fianna Fáil's for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan expressed his pride at breaking the world record. He told the Irish Independent, “Very proud to be an O’Sullivan. Thank you to all the Ó’Shuileabháns, Ní Shúileabháns, Sullivans and O’Sullivans who made the world record possible. Huge gratitude also to the organizers. The O’Sullivan motto is 'we stick together'. In Castletownbere it really felt like being part of one big family.”

Independent councillor Finbarr Harrington spoke about the O’Sullivans/Sullivans rich history in the Beara Peninsula.

He said “Their story is one of resilience, leadership, and a strong connection to a place, with the legacy of the O’Sullivan/Sullivan clan continuing to inspire pride both at home and across the world.”

“Breaking a world record that had been held by the Gallaghers since 2007 is an extraordinary accomplishment. It was a memorable day that will be remembered for many years to come. The gathering is a fitting tribute to the strength of family ties, the importance of heritage, and the lasting bond that unites O’Sullivans and Sullivans wherever they may live,” he added.

The weekend had been billed as more than a record bid, with lectures, guided tours, music, Irish dance, pub gatherings, and a time capsule ceremony all part of the program. IrishCentral reported ahead of the event that celebrations would also include family-friendly activities across the peninsula, and official tourism listings described the gathering as a homecoming for the clan.

Check out a video from the event below: