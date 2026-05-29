More than 3,350 people with the surname Sullivan or O'Sullivan have registered to take part in a world record attempt in Castletownbere, Co Cork, this Saturday, May 30.

The record? The largest gathering of people with the same surname.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the current Guinness World Record was set in Ireland when 1,488 Gallaghers gathered in Letterkenny, Co Donegal in 2007.

This weekend's world record attempt - which has been in the works for at least two years - will be staged on the Beara peninsula, which organizers say is the historic home of the O’Sullivan Beares.

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On Saturday, registration for the world record attempt will be held from 1:30 pm at Beara Community School, though registration is also open online. Participants will need to show their birth certificate, passport, or driver's license. Married names and maiden names are both acceptable.

At 3 pm, two pipers will lead participants to the Beara Community School pitch for the final count.

After a few short speeches, celebrations will get underway with music and Irish dance performances, and letters will be presented for a time capsule, which is set to be opened in 25 years. Dancing at the Sports Hall will follow.

Aside from the ambitious world record attempt, there are a number of family-friendly events scheduled for the weekend, including lectures and guided tours, as well as gatherings in local pubs and restaurants for entertainment.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West TD Christopher O'Sullivan is encouraging all Sullivans, O'Sullivans, Ó Súilleabháins, and Ní Shúileabháns to take part:

Hosting the O'Sullivan / Sullivan world record attempt and gathering is Kelly Sullivan of Waterloo, Iowa, who was appointed as the first female chieftain of the O’Sullivan Beare Clan worldwide in 2023. She is the granddaughter and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph, Madison, and Albert Sullivan, the five Irish American brothers killed on November 13, 1942, during World War II.

Kelly was presented with her chain of office on the steps of the State building in Massachusetts in the presence of the Mayor of the County of Cork Frank O’Flynn, Mayor of Tralee and Kerry Jim Finucane, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn, and representatives from the O’Sullivan Clan on the Beara Peninsula.

Kelly’s appointment as Chieftain of the O’Sullivan Beare Clan marked the launch of a week-long programme of events called Celebrating 300 Years of the Irish Contribution to the State of Massachusetts, inspired by John Owen O’Sullivan's arrival from Tuosist, on the Beara peninsula, in 1723.

The weekend's events are supported by Pure Cork, Cork County Council, the Wild Atlantic Way, and Sullivan's Brewing Company.