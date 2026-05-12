In a crowded media landscape, IrishCentral is deepening its commitment to business coverage with a newsletter, the IrishCentral Business Brief designed for readers who want perspective, access, and a sense of where influence is heading next. The new weekly briefing will draw on IrishCentral’s New York office and feature reporting on up-and-coming Irish and Irish American business figures, established community leaders, and the ideas shaping finance, technology, and innovation.

The launch comes at a moment when IrishCentral’s business franchise is gathering clear momentum. The site’s Business section already centers Irish and Irish American companies, technologists, entrepreneurs, and influencers, and it now sits alongside a growing calendar of live events that have become part of the brand’s identity. That includes the IrishCentral Legal Elite Awards, which in 2026 will return to the American Irish Historical Society in New York and honor distinguished lawyers from the Irish-American community across categories ranging from community service and mentorship to technology and law.

IrishCentral’s momentum continued this spring with the inaugural IrishCentral Finance Awards, a celebration of excellence in banking, investment, fintech, and economic leadership, with a judging panel drawn from firms including Blackstone, Bayberry Capital Partners, PwC Deals Advisory, Merrill Lynch Wealth Group, Silvercrest Asset Management, and BNY Wealth.

IrishCentral’s Business Brief newsletter is a natural extension of that work. It offers a more regular route into the voices and stories that matter to the Irish diaspora, from founders building the next wave of growth to established leaders with deep roots in the community. It also gives the publication another platform to share the broader slate of events it has planned in the months ahead, both in New York and across the global Irish community.

Readers can follow IrishCentral’s Business news on LinkedIn, where new articles will be shared daily.

Those with stories, tips, or ideas of interest are invited to email the IrishCentral Business Brief at [email protected].