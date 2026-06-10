Ireland is made for road trips, from windswept coastal drives to tiny villages where every turn feels like a new story. My Irish Cousin helps travelers enjoy every mile without the usual rental car headaches, because they have built a package that keeps the small print small and the peace of mind big.

When they say all-inclusive, they really mean it. With My Irish Cousin, the rental already includes zero excess, unlimited mileage, roadside assistance, no hold or charge on your credit card, and a second driver as standard, so you can share the driving and share the adventure.

Now they have taken things even further by including all tolls in the rental package. That means one less thing to think about as you explore Ireland, whether you are heading from Dublin to Galway, cruising the Wild Atlantic Way, or chasing family roots in a quiet county lane. They pay the tolls as you drive, so you can stay focused on the views, the music on the radio, and the next great cup of tea.

It is the kind of travel upgrade that makes a real difference. No juggling receipts. No surprise extras at the end of the trip. No awkward guesswork about what your rental will cost once you are on the road. Other than fuel, there is nothing else that can be added to a My Irish Cousin car rental.

For Irish diaspora travelers, that kind of simplicity is a gift. You come to Ireland to reconnect, explore, celebrate, and maybe even find a few places that have lived in family stories for generations. My Irish Cousin keeps the car rental part easy, so the journey feels like part of the fun instead of part of the planning stress.

So whether this is your first trip back or one of many, My Irish Cousin gives you a straightforward, worry-free way to see Ireland your way. Book with them and enjoy the kind of all-inclusive car rental that leaves no loose ends, no hidden extras, and no tolls to think about.

You can learn more about My Irish Cousin on its website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube pages.