Trinity College Dublin has unveiled a new summer 2026 experience that combines the Trinity Trails Literary Walking Tour with the live stage production Oscar Unwritten in the Samuel Beckett Theatre. The limited seven-week offering begins on June 10 and will also be joined by new guided tours in French, Spanish, Italian and German.



Trinity College Dublin recently named Europe’s Leading Academic Tourist Attraction at the World Travel Awards, has announced a new cultural experience for summer 2026, combining a literary walking tour with a live Oscar Wilde theatre performance on its historic campus.

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Running for a limited seven-week season from 10 June, the new Trinity Trails Literary Walking Tour invites visitors to explore the stories and settings behind some of Ireland’s most celebrated writers, before culminating in a live theatre performance in the Samuel Beckett Theatre.

Led by expert student guides, the experience brings visitors through the 47-acre city-centre campus, following in the footsteps of world-famous alumni including Oscar Wilde, Samuel Beckett, Bram Stoker, Eavan Boland and Sally Rooney.

Along the route, visitors will see the Rubrics, the College’s oldest surviving building and a filming location for the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People – as well as the Old Library, home to the Book of Kells and the world-famous Long Room.

The experience concludes at the Samuel Beckett Theatre with “Oscar Unwritten”, a 60-minute play exploring the life of Oscar Wilde through the perspective of his close friend Robbie Ross, bringing Wilde’s story vividly to life on stage.

A global literary legacy brought to life

Drew Duggan, Head of Tourism at Trinity College Dublin, said: “Trinity has always been renowned for literary greats. Some of our world-famous alumni – Wilde, Beckett, Stoker, Boland, Rooney – are names that have shaped global literature, and we are incredibly excited to bring those stories to life here on campus in a way that has never been done before. The Trinity Trails Literary Walking Tour combined with the Oscar Wilde Theatre Show is a truly unique cultural experience, and one that we believe will resonate with visitors from all over the world.”

Tim Scott, Director of the Samuel Beckett Theatre, added: “Oscar Wilde, a globally recognised name in theatre and literature, is brought to life in our new play ‘Oscar Unwritten’, which tells Wilde’s story from Trinity student to literary genius. This exciting production from a stellar creative team is not to be missed.”

Expanded multilingual tours for international visitors

In addition to the new literary experience, Trinity has introduced guided walking tours in French, Spanish, Italian and German, allowing more international visitors to discover the campus in their own language.

These multilingual tours operate alongside the existing English-language Trinity Trails experience, offering a more accessible and welcoming visitor experience for overseas audiences.

A must-see cultural highlight in Dublin this summer

Located in the centre of Ireland’s capital, Trinity College Dublin is home to iconic attractions including the Book of Kells and the Long Room library, alongside its historic squares and gardens.

The combination of a literary walking tour and live theatre performance offers visitors a uniquely Irish storytelling experience, blending history, literature and performance in one of the country’s most iconic settings.

Tickets for the Trinity Trails Literary Walking Tour and Oscar Wilde Theatre Show are available to book now at www.visittrinity.ie.