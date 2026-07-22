Niall Cummins, of the Willows, Clarinwood, Tramore, Co Waterford, has been charged after a woman in her 50s, named locally as Mary McNamara, was seriously assaulted at Holy Cross Church in Summerhill, Tramore, Co Waterford on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí confirmed that a man in his 30s was arrested not long after the incident on Tuesday morning, and confirmed later on Tuesday night that he had been charged.

Cummins, 36, appeared in Waterford District Court on Wednesday morning, charged with assault causing harm and possession of a knife.

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The Irish Times reports that in court, Sgt Rob O’Flynn of Tramore Garda station gave evidence of arresting Cummins at 10 am on Tuesday, adding that Cummins made no reply when he was arrested.

Insp Niall Daly said Cummins had no legal representation but that he understood he was not making an application for bail at this stage.

Judge John Cheatle asked Cummins if it was correct that he was not applying for bail at this point, to which Cummins replied: “No, not really, I don’t think so.”

Insp Daly applied for a remand in custody and said the State was also seeking a psychiatric evaluation of Cummins.

Judge Cheatle directed that a psychiatric assessment be carried out and remanded Cummins in custody to appear again at Waterford District Court by video-link next Monday.

Serious assault in Tramore church

On Tuesday morning, Gardaí said that at approximately 9:45 am, they and emergency services responded to reports of an assault in a premises on Summerhill, Tramore, Co Waterford.

A female aged in her 50s was conveyed to Waterford University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Gardaí said.

Gardaí arrested a male aged in his 30s - since revealed to be Cummins - at a domestic residence located nearby. The male was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in a Garda Station in Co Waterford.

Gardaí also seized a knife on Tuesday, which they said will be technically examined.

Less than 12 hours later, Gardaí confirmed that the man they had arrested had been charged and would appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Read more Man arrested after woman seriously assaulted in Co Waterford church

Victim Mary McNamara

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, local parishioner Ann O’Connor, who was with McNamara when the attack occurred, said: “The lady that was stabbed was kneeling behind me so I didn’t see a lot, but it was very traumatic.

"He [the attacker] was there and he came down the church and stopped. He just lunged with a knife and she ran and he after her."

Another local source told the Irish Mirror on Wednesday that McNamara is still in the hospital but "is conscious and doing well."

The source said: "She has a serious injury and will need close observation but she is sitting up and talking. There is hope that she can recover from this."

Parish priest comments

Parish Priest Father Richard O'Halloran told the Irish Mirror on Tuesday that the "very shocking" incident occurred in the main body of the church before Mass.

In a statement on Wednesday, Fr O'Halloran commented on the "most unexpected and frightening incident" that unfolded in the church the day prior.

"First and foremost, our thoughts, prayers and best wishes are with our friend Mary and her family, praying for her recovery in every way," Fr O'Halloran said in a statement shared on Wednesday by the Parish of Tramore & Carbally.

"But we think of all who have been affected by what has happened.

"I commend and say how proud I am of the bravery and courageousness of everyone in our Church who responded, and responded quickly to what happened. Your presence of mind, quick thinking, and care and assistance to Mary made all the difference.

"I want to thank too the prompt response of An Garda Siochana and the National Ambulance Service who came to the assistance of us all, most especially Mary. They will always have our gratitude and support.

"In supporting the Garda investigation, I would ask that no one speculate about the event yesterday and that we leave the investigation to our Garda. But if anyone does have information or video footage that might be of interest to them, please speak with them."

Fr O'Halloran continued: "Friends, the peace, safety and sanctity which we have always felt and should always feel in our Church was disturbed yesterday.

"However, even in that moment - the fruit of faith, and who you are as people shined all the brighter. It shone in your fortitude and that of all who came to help us. It was a testament to Faith, Hope, and Love in action. God’s grace was mighty in everyone.

"Today is the Feast of Mary Magdalene. In our Gospel, she stands outside the tomb crying, blinded by her grief. Yet, it was precisely in her darkest hour that the Risen Lord appeared, calling her by name, and turned her sorrow into hope. Just as for Mary Magdalene then, so now for us. Jesus is with us. He sees our tears, He knows our fears, and He speaks peace to our hearts.

"Let us begin to renew our faith and hope, trusting that the Lord who overcame dreadful events in His life will heal Mary and our Parish, restore our peace, and guide us forward in love."