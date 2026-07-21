Ireland's Office of Public Works (OPW) is launching Binsí Comhrá, an initiative that involves the installation of specially marked signs on benches in public parks, known as ‘Binsí Comhrá’ or Irish Conversation benches.

The aim is to turn the growth of the Irish language into real-life connection in public spaces across Ireland.

Introduced by Gaeilge365 and Dublin’s four local authorities, the initiative is now being extended across OPW locations nationwide.

The OPW says the benches are designed to create a welcoming space for people to speak Irish while using public parks.

"The idea is quite simple, take a seat on the bench and start a conversation ‘as Gaeilge,'" the OPW says.

"It does not matter if you are fluent in Irish or only know ‘cúpla focal,' the aim is not perfection but connection."

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Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin “Boxer” Moran, said: “This is a wonderful initiative that not only encourages the use of the Irish language but just as importantly, provides opportunities for people to make real connections in an increasingly digital world.

"I encourage everyone, whether fluent speakers or new to the language to enjoy these public spaces, spark up a conversation and have some fun while doing so."

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The OPW noted that the Binsí Comhrá initiative represents an "excellent example of meaningful collaboration" by Government and public bodies to deliver innovative public services through the Irish language, aligned with the ambitious Action Plan for Irish Language Public Services 2026-2028 and the 20-Year Strategy for the Irish Language 2010-2030.

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, stated: “The Binsí Comhrá initiative is a wonderful example of how simple ideas can make a meaningful difference in encouraging the everyday use of the Irish language.

"By creating welcoming spaces where people can meet, chat and practise their Irish, this initiative helps build stronger, more connected communities while supporting the continued growth of Irish as a living language.

"I am delighted my Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht is supporting this collaboration between the Office of Public Works, Dublin City Council and Gaeilge365, which reflects the ambitions of the Government’s 20-Year Strategy for the Irish Language and the Action Plan for Irish Language Public Services.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daryl Barron, speaking on behalf of Dublin's four local authorities, remarked: "Binsí Comhrá is a simple idea, it uses the power of Gaeilge to spark conversations.

"In a time of growing loneliness, Binsí Comhrá are becoming places where connection meets culture for so many.

"It's a perfect example of Gaeilge365's and Dublin City Council's approach to Gaeilge, finding simple impactful ideas which can scale nationally and who knows with this one, maybe even internationally"

Visitors are encouraged to give Binsí Comhrá a go and spark up a conversation in some of the OPW's picturesque locations.

You can learn more about the Binsí Comhrá here.