Ireland's Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, and Minister for Sport and Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue, have announced a €4 million investment under the Women in Sport (WIS) Programme for 2026.

The funding allocation matches the record amount invested in the last two years and represents a doubling of the amount allocated in 2022.

The WIS Programme funds projects and initiatives for women and girls across a wide range of sports which support the National Sports Policy’s vision of removing barriers to participation and facilitating equal opportunity.

The Programme was established in 2005 and since then over €30 million has been invested in women’s sports through the ringfenced funding.

Through the National Governing Bodies and Local Sports Partnerships, the additional investment for 2026 will promote women’s involvement in sport across the four WIS Programme target areas, including active participation, coaching and officiating, visibility, and leadership and governance.

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Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, said: "The most recent Irish Sports Monitor findings highlighted the significant progress made over the lifetime of the National Sports Policy with 46% of women now participating in sport weekly. The results also illustrated the ongoing need for investment to eliminate a persistent gender participation gap.

"We remain committed as a government to eliminating the participation gap and the funding announced today is vital to achieving that goal and ensuring that every woman and girl can excel in all aspects of sport.”

Minister for Sport and Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue, said: “The sustained investment in the Women in Sport Programme over the past 20 years has enabled the sector to provide opportunities and support for women to participate fully in sport, including in coaching and leadership positions.

"The funding announced today will build on that progress, helping to foster a sporting culture where women can thrive at every level and be empowered to enjoy the benefits of lifelong participation in sport.”

Sport Ireland Director and Women in Sport Lead, Nora Stapleton, said: “I’ve seen first-hand how this targeted investment can change lives. With this continued support, NGBs are able to build on that momentum and ensure that every woman and girl has a place in sport.

“National Governing Bodies are realistic on the areas where work still needs to be done – this funding is crucial in empowering NGBs in capitalising on the opportunities that exist.

"The funding also enables us to continue to support long term strategic projects such as Her Moves, ensuring ongoing supports for women in leadership as well as looking at how we might increase the visibility of women in sport.”

Chairperson of the Women in Sport Committee, Michelle Tanner, said: “The evolution of the Women in Sport Policy, backed by sustained Government investment, is a testament to two decades of progress and to our shared commitment to gender equality in sport.

"By empowering women and girls to participate, lead, and excel at every level, we are building a more inclusive sporting culture - one that benefits all of society.”