Atlantic Health Morristown Medical Center President Trish O’Keefe, Ph.D., R.N., has been selected as Grand Marshal for the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day Parade of Morris County.

O’Keefe started her career as a bedside nurse 45 years ago and has dedicated her life to serving as a leader at Atlantic Health Morristown. In 2016, she was named president of the hospital and Senior Vice President of Atlantic Health. She also served as Atlantic Health’s Chief Nurse Executive for several years.

A third-generation Irish American, she is the daughter of Hank and Ruth (nee Hennessey) O’Keefe. Her Irish roots extend to County Cork on both sides of her family.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

“I am incredibly honored to be chosen as the 2027 Grand Marshal of the St. Patrick's Day Parade,” O’Keefe said. “The parade significantly honors our Irish heritage, which has deep ties to Morris County and the surrounding region, and especially to the town of Morristown that I love, where I live and have worked for many years.”

As Grand Marshal, she will lead more than 3,000 marchers down South Street in Morristown at noon on Saturday, March 13. The parade routinely draws between 50,000 and 70,000 spectators.

O’Keefe is a member of the Irish American Association of Northwest Jersey and has been actively involved as a Parade Patron and in other parade roles for more than 25 years. Among her many honors, she was recognized in 2022 by Irish America magazine as one of the Irish Healthcare and Lifesciences 50.

“I am incredibly proud of my Irish heritage,” O’Keefe said. “I embrace the qualities of strength, perseverance, love of family, loyalty, spirituality, and the ability to enjoy life.”

She was named to ROI-NJ’s Influencers Power list four times, as well as ROI-NJ’s Influencers: Women in Business – Health Care list. For the past two years, she earned recognition on the NJBIZ Health Care Power list and was named one of Becker’s hospital and health system “CNOs to Know” from 2023 through 2026.

For the parade committee, O’Keefe was an ideal choice to serve as the 2027 Grand Marshal.

“Trish’s extraordinary leadership, unwavering commitment to compassionate health care, and decades of dedicated service to the people of Morristown embody the very spirit of our parade — community service and pride in our heritage,” said Carl Stopper, president of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade of Morris County, Inc.

“This recognition is both well-deserved and deeply meaningful,” he added. “We look forward to celebrating her remarkable accomplishments as she prepares to lead the parade on Saturday, March 13.”