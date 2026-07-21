A man has been arrested following a serious assault in a premises on Summerhill, Tramore, Co Waterford this morning, Tuesday, July 21.

Gardaí said on Tuesday that at approximately 9:45 am, they and emergency services responded to reports of an assault in a premises on Summerhill, Tramore, Co Waterford.

A female aged in her 50s was conveyed to Waterford University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Gardaí said.

Gardaí arrested a male aged in his 30s at a domestic residence located nearby. The male is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in a Garda Station in Co Waterford.

Gardaí said they seized a knife which will be technically examined.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Summerhill, Tramore between 9:15 am and 10:15 am on Tuesday and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on (051) 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.

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The woman who was assaulted has been named locally as Mary McNamara, the Irish Mirror reports.

Parish Priest Richard O’Halloran told the Irish Mirror that the incident occurred in the main body of the church before Mass on Tuesday morning.

"It has been a very shocking event," Fr O'Halloran said.

"However, the people and indeed my colleague who was there at the time responded wonderfully well. All the emergency services were called, and they looked after everything that was happening."

The priest added that the woman who was attacked is a member of the parish and well known in the area. He believes the incident to be random in nature, but said “that's in the hands of the guards.”

The Diocese of Waterford and Lismore said it is "deeply shocked by a violent incident which occurred this morning before Mass at Holy Cross Church, Tramore."

The Diocese said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured parishioner, and we pray for her full and speedy recovery.

"We wish to commend the courage and presence of mind shown by the parishioners who assisted during this frightening incident. We also thank the priests of the parish for their immediate pastoral care and concern, and we express our sincere gratitude to An Garda Síochána, the National Ambulance Service and all emergency personnel for their prompt response.

"We ask the people of the Diocese to pray for the injured woman, for everyone affected by this distressing incident, and for the parish community of Holy Cross, Tramore."