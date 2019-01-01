Catholic
Expert Irish genealogy group publishes new guide to Irish Civil Registration
Irish Genealogy website offers free access to decades of birth, marriage and death records
The Irish monk Germans still credit for their wine industry
Irish language Mass returns to the Bronx this September
Essex cyclist retraces 1,300-year-old Irish saint's legacy on 2,200-mile Ireland ride
Three picture books that bring Irish saints to life for children
This month in history: The Spanish land at Kinsale in 1601
Burnham's Drogheda roots reopen the question of Cromwell's place at Westminster
Billy Graham tried to stop JFK becoming president because he was Catholic
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