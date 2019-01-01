Toggle navigation
Catholic
Stephen Colbert describes Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" as favorite film of the last year
The Legend of Brigid
Leading cardinal, close to Pope Francis, calls for married priests
The Irish roots behind America's Groundhog Day
Irish people should follow St. Brigid, not just St. Patrick
How Brigid went from a Celtic goddess to Catholic saint
The enduring traditions of St. Brigid's Day
The Celtic and Catholic traditions of St. Brigid and her cross
Remembering Ann Lovett's tragic death, and Ireland's silence in the aftermath
The truth about St. Patrick's life, from kidnapping to Irish Catholicism
1
COVID live updates: Less than 80 patients in ICU on island of Ireland
2
What do the Irish drink?
3
On This Day: Irish revolutionary Countess Constance Markievicz was born, in London, in 1868
4
Ireland's favorite romantic films ahead of Valentine's Day
5
Northern Ireland First Minister resigns triggering collapse of government
6
DUP Ian Paisley’s son says United Ireland is possible
7
Leading cardinal, close to Pope Francis, calls for married priests
8
An Optimist’s Guide to Ireland at 100: Why there's hope for the future
9
Calls for change as violence against women continues post-Ashling Murphy murder