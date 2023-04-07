The Cranberries, a rock band from Limerick, Ireland, achieved international success with their 1993 hit song "Dreams." Written by lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, "Dreams" was the band's first single from their debut album "Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?" and remains one of their most recognizable and beloved songs.

"Dreams" is a powerful and emotional track that showcases Dolores O'Riordan's unique vocal range and the band's musical talent. The song's catchy guitar riff and memorable chorus make it a timeless classic that has stood the test of time. "Dreams" quickly rose up the charts and peaked at number 27 on the US Billboard Hot 100, while also reaching the top 20 in several other countries including the UK, Canada, and Australia.

The success of "Dreams" propelled The Cranberries to stardom, as they soon became one of the most popular bands of the 1990s. The band's debut album, "Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?" was a commercial success, selling over 6 million copies worldwide. The album featured other hit songs such as "Linger" and "Sunday," which further solidified The Cranberries' status as one of the most exciting new bands in the music industry.

The Cranberries continued their success with subsequent albums, including 1994's "No Need to Argue," which featured the hit song "Zombie," a politically charged track that has become one of the band's most iconic songs. The band's next album, "To the Faithful Departed" (1996), explored themes of social and political injustice and featured collaborations with artists such as The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde and The Smiths' Johnny Marr.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The Cranberries' success in the 1990s was largely due to their unique sound and O'Riordan's powerful vocals. The band's blend of alternative rock and Celtic folk music, combined with O'Riordan's distinctive voice and poetic lyrics, set them apart from other bands of the time. The band's music tackled a variety of social and political issues, including the Troubles in Northern Ireland, animal rights, and the environment, making them a favorite among fans who appreciated their meaningful lyrics.

Sadly, in 2018, Dolores O'Riordan passed away at the age of 46. Her death was a huge loss to the music world and to The Cranberries' devoted fanbase. However, the band's legacy lives on through their timeless music, including their iconic hit "Dreams." The song's enduring popularity is a testament to the band's talent and the impact they had on the music industry during the 1990s and beyond.

Check out the video here:

Lyrics of "Dreams" by The Cranberries:

Oh, my life is changing every day

In every possible way

And oh, my dreams

It's never quite as it seems

Never quite as it seems

I know I felt like this before

But now I'm feeling it even more

Because it came from you

Then I open up and see

The person falling here is me

A different way to be

Aah, la-ah-la-ah

La-la-la

La-ah-la-ah

I want more, impossible to ignore

Impossible to ignore

And they'll come true

Impossible not to do

Possible not to do

And now I tell you openly

You have my heart so don't hurt me

You're what I couldn't find

A totally amazing mind

So understanding and so kind

You're everything to me

Oh, my life is changing every day

In every possible way

And oh, my dreams

It's never quite as it seems

'Cause you're a dream to me

Dream to me.