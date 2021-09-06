To mark Dolores O'Riordan's 50th birthday her former bandmates, The Cranberries, posted a "Remembering Dolores" playlist across various streaming sites.

The Cranberries posted the "Remembering Dolores" playlist announcement across their social media platforms to celebrate all that Dolores O'Riordan "inspired and the joy that she has given..." The playlist was curated by her former bandmates, friends, and family.

O'Riordan passed away on Jan 14, 2018. She had traveled from New York to London to work with Martin "Youth" Glover on her side-project D.A.R.K. and to meet representatives of the BMG record label about a new album. She was found unresponsive in the bathroom and was pronounced dead. An inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court ruled that she died as a result of accidental drowning in a bath following sedation by alcohol intoxication. She was 46 years old.

Listen to the "Remember Dolores" playlist here:

The playlist was posted ahead of a special live-streamed event, to be posted on The Cranberries Facebook page. It will be hosted by Hot Press's Stuart Clark and will include a talk with Dolores' bandmates Fergal Lawler, Mike and Noel Hogan.

Lawler said “We decided to mark this special occasion by organizing a live stream to chat about our memories of Dolores with an old friend of the band, Stuart Clark. We would love it if you send us any questions on social media that you would like us to answer.”

The Cranberries felt the death of O'Riordan so strongly that they decided to disband the group, which was formed in 1989. However, they did complete their final album, "In The End", which featured vocals by O'Riordan.

In January the group posted a tribute to their lead singer on social media.

They wrote "It’s hard to believe that three years have gone by since Dolores passed on," the band wrote in a shared statement."She is always in our thoughts and our hearts. So many years of fond memories

"Wherever you are D, we hope you’re bringing joy with your unique voice.

"Ferg, Mike and Noel."

