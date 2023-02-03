The Cranberries hit "Zombie" was voted as Ireland's favorite song on RTÉ 2fm's Ultimate Irish Playlist in 2022 but do you know the history behind this smash hit number one.

"Zombie" is a song by Irish rock band The Cranberries, released in 1994 as the lead single from their second studio album, "No Need to Argue." The song was written by lead singer Dolores O'Riordan as a protest against the Irish Republican Army bombing in Warrington, England in 1993.

"Zombies'" lyrics describe the grief and anger felt by the loved ones of those killed in the bombing, with Dolores O'Riordan singing, "Another head hangs lowly, child is slowly taken. And the violence caused such silence, who are we mistaken? But you see, it's not me, it's not my family. In your head, in your head, they are fighting."

The song's success helped propel "No Need to Argue" to become one of the best-selling albums of the year and The Cranberries to become one of the biggest bands of the 1990s. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada. It also reached number one on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart in the United States, giving The Cranberries their first and only number-one hit in the country.

The song's powerful message and emotional delivery have made it a classic and enduring hit, with its message still resonating with audiences today. The song was covered by many artists and used in various movies and TV shows, becoming one of the most iconic and recognizable songs of the 90s.

The Cranberries' "Zombie" is a powerful and emotional protest song that deals with the grief and anger felt by loved ones of those killed in the IRA bombing in Warrington, England in 1993. The song's commercial success and enduring message have made it a classic and iconic song of the 90s, still resonating with audiences today.

Check out The Cranberries' "Zombie" music video here:

