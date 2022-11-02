The Cranberries' iconic hit "Zombie" has been voted the greatest Irish hit of all time by Irish radio listeners.

The Ultimate Irish Playlist music show was broadcast on October 31, and the countdown to crown the nation's favorite song led to The Cranberries taking the number one spot with their song "Zombie".

On the night, Girls Aloud star and Derry native, Nadine Coyle, delivered a rousing and powerful rendition of the much-loved 1994 hit. The song was written about the IRA bombings in Warrington, England, in 1993 which killed two children. The protest song condemned the use of violence during the Troubles and deals with a mother's heartbreak after their innocent child was killed in the Warrington bombing.

Dolores O'Riordan, who passed away in 2018, wrote the powerful lyrics and previously said in an interview that she wanted to distance herself from the small minority of Irish people who used violent means to achieve a United Ireland, giving rise to the famous "it's not me, it's not my family" lyric.

O'Riordan detested that the bombers claimed they carried out the act of terrorism in the name of Ireland. Despite being written specifically about the Troubles in Northern Ireland, the song resonated with anti-war protestors the world over.

The Ultimate Irish Playlist (as voted for by RTÉ 2fm listeners):

The Cranberries - Zombie The Pogues – Fairytale of New York Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back in Town The Saw Doctors - N17 Aslan - Crazy World U2 - Where the Streets Have No Name Sinéad O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U The Undertones - Teenage Kicks Bagatelle - Summer in Dublin Mark McCabe - Maniac 2000 The Stunning - Brewing Up a Storm Sharon Shannon, Mundy - Galway Girl Snow Patrol - Chasing Cars Westlife - World of Our Own Hozier - Take Me to Church Van Morrison - Brown Eyed Girl Christy Moore - Ride On Put 'Em Under Pressure B*Witched - C'est la Vie Hothouse Flowers - Don't Go

The Ultimate Irish Playlist also featured performances from Hothouse Flowers, B*Witched, Bagatelle, and Nathan Carter, The Stunning, Sharon Shannon, and Mundy, plus lots more well-known and loved musicians and artists.

B*Witched commented that they were delighted to discover that their catchy anthem, C'est la Vie, made it onto The Ultimate Irish Playlist.

In a huge feat for an Irish band, twin sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O'Carroll, recalled how the song helped them to crack America.

"If somebody had said to me 24 years ago that C'est la Vie would still be played in clubs and on the radio, I don't think I would have believed them," Armaou said.

The Ultimate Irish Playlist is available to watch on the RTÉ Player.

