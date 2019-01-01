IRA
On This Day: One-fifth of Ireland attends Michael Collins's funeral in Dublin
On This Day: IRA kills Lord Mountbatten in Co Sligo ambush
On This Day: Michael Collins killed in an ambush in Co Cork
Reavey family gets settlement and apology, but the full truth stays sealed until 2061
On this day in 1971, internment was introduced in Northern Ireland
On This Day: IRA bombs in London kill 11 people, seven horses in 1982
On This Day: IRA and British called a truce in the War of Independence in 1921
Survivors and families gather in London to mark ten years of Troubles trauma charity
Armagh search begins for Seamus Maguire, 'disappeared' by paramilitaries in 1970s
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