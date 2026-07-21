The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH), the oldest and largest Irish American Catholic organization in the US, has re-elected President Sean Pender of New Jersey to a second term as National President.

During its biennial National Convention in Omaha, Nebraska, the AOH also elected national officers and adopted initiatives promoting membership growth, youth engagement, leadership development, and stronger engagement in local communities.

The AOH also adopted a national advocacy agenda focused on Irish unity, legacy justice in Northern Ireland, comprehensive immigration reform, and preservation of the former Bessborough Mother and Baby Home site in Cork.

Pender congratulated Sandi Swift on her election as National President of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, saying: "We are always stronger when we work together."

Pender added: "Delegates leave Omaha prepared to grow the Order, strengthen their communities, defend our heritage, and use our collective voice in the cause of peace and justice."

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Irish Unity and Legacy Justice

Pender called for serious planning and public discussion of a referendum on Irish unity as provided for under the Good Friday Agreement.

"The AOH says: let us have this conversation on unity. Let each side put forward its best argument, and let the people decide democratically," Pender said.

"Those who support a referendum have identified 2030 as a target. If, by then, a full 32 years after the Good Friday Agreement, we cannot even have a serious conversation about unity, when will we?

"The time has come for a serious plan for Irish unity."

Pender also reaffirmed the AOH's commitment to families seeking truth and justice in Northern Ireland, including those pursuing accountability in the Sean Brown and Pat Finucane cases.

Protecting the Bessborough Site

Pender also pledged continued advocacy for survivors and families connected to the former Bessborough Mother and Baby Home in Cork, opposing plans to build housing on land associated with the institution and potential burial sites.

"Bessborough marks a sad chapter in a nation that has had too many sad chapters, but we should treat this site no differently than a mass grave from An Gorta Mór," Pender said.

"Ireland has become stronger by confronting the questions of the past, not by burying them beneath the foundations of a housing development."

The AOH's statement opposing the proposed development was recently read at a public rally in Cork.

Faith-Based Immigration Reform

Building on remarks by Bishop Brendan Cahill, Chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Migration, Pender announced that the AOH will work to build a faith-based coalition advocating comprehensive immigration reform rooted in Catholic social teaching.

Bishop Cahill emphasized three enduring principles: the right of people to seek safety and opportunity, the authority of nations to secure their borders, and the obligation to treat every person with dignity.

Honoring Service and Leadership

The AOH presented its prestigious Father Edward J. Flanagan Award to Boys Town "in recognition of its enduring commitment to serving vulnerable children and families while continuing Father Flanagan's remarkable legacy."

The AOH also presented its John F. Kennedy Medal to Archbishop Eamon Martin, Primate of All Ireland, "in recognition of his faithful leadership, steadfast witness to the Catholic faith, and dedicated service to the people of Ireland."

A Call for American Unity

Marking America's 250th anniversary, Pender urged Americans to reject political division and rediscover the spirit of compromise that shaped the nation's founding.

"In our historic 250th year, let us honor the brave men and women of the thirteen colonies who worked through compromise to lay the foundation of this nation," Pender said.

"Let us stop being Red or Blue and start being Red, White, and Blue. We can do better. We must do better."

Delegates concluded the convention by reaffirming the AOH's commitment to preserving Irish American heritage through service, civic engagement, and continued advocacy for faith, justice, and a peaceful, united Ireland.