Grace Kelly captivated the globe as an acclaimed actress before becoming the Princess of Monaco, but she always cherished her family ties to the west of Ireland. Now her enduring bond with her ancestral homeland takes center stage at a special cultural celebration in Manhattan.

In June 1961, Princess Grace and Prince Rainier arrived in Ireland for a highly publicized tour. The highlight of their journey was a trip to the small cottage in Drumilra where her grandfather John Peter Kelly lived before he emigrated to the United States. The royal couple drank tea with local residents and embraced the warmth of the Irish people. Her affection for the country remained strong throughout her life. She established an extensive collection of Irish literature in Monaco and passionately supported Irish arts and culture.

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This new exhibition explores that profound connection. It highlights how the granddaughter of a Mayo emigrant proudly carried her heritage into international royalty. The collection brings together archival materials that tell the story of a woman who bridged two distinct worlds.

Organizers recently announced the full details of the opening reception in a public statement.

"The American Irish Historical Society will launch their exhibit on Princess Grace Kelly on Wednesday, June 10th, marking sixty-five years since her historic trip to Ireland. The exhibit will run the course of the summer and feature lectures and discussions on the legacy of Princess Grace, Irish-American nationality, and the retrospective view of 250 years of Irish America. This evening will be hosted with Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason and other speakers to look at the continued mission of international diplomacy. Tickets ($10USD) may be booked via the AIHS website at aihsny.org."

The New York institution continues its vital work of preserving the rich history of the Irish diaspora. Visitors to the Fifth Avenue headquarters can learn more about how immigrants and their descendants shaped modern society. By focusing on the life of Princess Grace, the society offers a glamorous yet deeply moving look at the immigrant dream. Anyone interested in history or royal heritage will find plenty to admire in this beautiful tribute to a true Irish American icon.

For more information visit AIHSNY.org.