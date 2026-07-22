Jonathan Anderson, the Derry native who serves as the Creative Director of major fashion house Christian Dior, will be unveiling the next Dior collection in none other than Dublin.

Anderson revealed on social media on Wednesday, July 22, that he is "so excited and so proud" to be able to show Dior's Fall 2027 collection at Trinity College Dublin on Friday, December 4.

The post features a simple yet whimsical design of a four-leaf clover with the information for the fashion show, as well as a ladybug.

It also includes Carmel Snow's reaction to Christian Dior's debut collection in 1947: "It's quite a revolution, dear Christian. Your dresses have such a new look."

With the quote, Snow, the Dublin native who helmed the US edition of Harper's Bazaar for more than 20 years, is credited with coining the phrase 'new look.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Anderson (@jonathan.anderson)

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In a statement shared with WWD on Wednesday, Dior said its Fall 2027 collection "will be unveiled against the backdrop of the university’s Old Library, an 18th-century building housing a world-class academic and cultural institution."

Anderson commented: “Showing at Trinity College Dublin is a dream come true.

"I began my career in fashion in Dublin, so returning here feels deeply personal.

"To present this collection in such an extraordinary setting — at an institution with such an important cultural history — is a real honor."

Anne-Marie Diffley, visitor services manager of the Old Library, told the Irish Times: "We have never done anything like this before. It is really exciting.”

Last year, Anderson became the first fashion designer to be made an Honorary Patron of Trinity College Dublin’s University Philosophical Society.

Read more Irish designer Jonathan Anderson heads to another big fashion house

Who is Jonathan Anderson?

Anderson is a native of Magherafelt in Co Derry, where he grew up with three siblings. His mother Heather Buckley was a teacher, while his father Willie Anderson was a renowned Irish rugby player and coach.

He previously told the Irish Examiner that, as a child, his mother would bring him to Seamus Heaney readings. Anderson now attributes his ability to sell a collection’s narrative, his storytelling, to his Irishness, calling literature the country’s greatest export.

In 2005, Anderson graduated from the London College of Fashion after a stint in Washington, DC, where he studied acting, followed by a period in Dublin where he worked at Brown Thomas - not far from where he will show the Dior Fall 2027 collection later this year.

In 2008, he founded his fashion label JW Anderson and in 2013, the luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) took a minority stake in the label. That same year, Anderson became the Creative Director for Loewe.

Anderson is no stranger to dressing the stars, with Cate Blanchett, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Zendaya among his fans, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He famously dressed Rihanna when she took the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023, and created a number of looks for Beyoncé to wear on her smash hit Renaissance World Tour.

In June 2025, after his exit from Loewe, Anderson's career in fashion reached a new height when Dior confirmed him as Creative Director of women's, men's, and haute couture collections of the House. It is the first time a Creative Director has worked on all the women's, men's, and haute couture collections since Christian Dior himself.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, said at the time: "Jonathan Anderson is one of the greatest creative talents of his generation. His incomparable artistic signature will be a crucial asset in writing the next chapter of the history of the House of Dior."

Dior is thrilled to welcome Jonathan Anderson, a visionary creator with a remarkable career, as Creative Director of women's, men's, and haute couture collections of the House. For the first time at Christian Dior Couture, since Monsieur Dior, a Creative Director will work on… pic.twitter.com/0hqVecA1x1 — Dior (@Dior) June 2, 2025

In March this year, Anderson leaned back into his beloved Irish roots when he released a collaboration with Guinness, "celebrating a shared Irish heritage and commitment to craft."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JW ANDERSON (@jw_anderson)

More recently, Anderson scored perhaps the most high-profile fashion job of the year - designing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding ceremony looks. It marked Anderson's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity.

After the July 3 wedding, Anderson told WWD: “It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends. It’s an emotional thing doing someone’s wedding."