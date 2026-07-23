In honor of the 250th anniversary of our nation, the Irish American Society of the Jersey Shore sponsored a talk on Monday, July 13, entitled “Irish & New Jersey in the American Revolution – An Introduction” by Dr. Alan Delozier, noted historian and author.

Delozier, who holds a Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) in Irish Studies from Drew University and a Master of Arts (MA) in History from Villanova University, is Humanities Librarian at Seton Hall University. He is also the State Historian for the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) New Jersey. Delozier has authored numerous articles and presentations on Irish-American history, New Jersey history, and Catholic heritage.

Fran Griffin, Founder of the Society, welcomed a sold-out crowd, saying, "The semiquincentennial provides an ideal opportunity to hear stories of Irish and Irish American individuals whose important contributions to America's founding are not often in the historical spotlight.

"We’re pleased to welcome Alan as he shares the significant role the Irish played in helping to establish America, especially in New Jersey.”

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While many Americans are familiar with the waves of Irish immigration during the 19th century, especially during the Great Hunger (1845-1852), Delozier shared how Irish influence on American society began much earlier.

Hundreds of “Scots-Irish” left Ireland between 1683 and 1685 to settle in Freehold along with “New Perth” at Amboy Point (present-day Perth Amboy), Plainfield, or the Watchung Mountain area.

Delozier named particular Irish individuals whose contributions to the early days of the New Jersey colony deserve recognition. One of those individuals was General William Maxwell, a Presbyterian of Scottish descent born in County Tyrone, Ireland, about 1733. Maxwell distinguished himself as the commander of the legendary 2nd New Jersey Regiment (the Jersey Brigade) as a Continental Army General during the American Revolution.

Irish soldiers comprised a significant portion of the Continental Army. Many contemporary observers saw the role of the Irish immigrants as a crucial one that helped America win the Revolution. Historians estimate that one-half of George Washington’s Continental Army were either born in Ireland or of Irish descent. Of the roughly 2,400 troops who crossed the Delaware River with Washington on Christmas night in 1776, Irish immigrants and Irish Americans made up half of the ranks.

During the harsh winter encampment of 1780 at Morristown, NJ, General George Washington issued a general order granting his soldiers a day of rest on March 17. He instructed officers not to detail "the sons of St. Patrick" for duty, allowing his heavily Irish forces to celebrate their patron saint in solidarity with their Irish homeland.

Irish DNA is also heavily associated with the Declaration of Independence. Eight signers were of Irish heritage, with three born in Ireland and five of Irish parentage.

John Hart, born in Hopewell, NJ, whose paternal roots trace further back to Irish immigrants, was also a signer of the Declaration. A delegate to the Second Continental Congress, he is celebrated not only as an Irish-American Founding Father but also for the immense sacrifices he made during the Revolutionary War, which included having his farm ransacked by British troops.

John Dunlap, who was born in County Tyrone, Ireland, also served under George Washington in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. Later, he was the printer responsible for printing the first copies of the Declaration of Independence. Ultimately, he became one of the most successful Irish-American printers of his time.

"The story of America's founding is incomplete without recognizing the early contributions of Irish immigrants and Irish Americans," said Delozier. "Their commitment to liberty, public service, faith, and community helped leave a lasting imprint on the development of the nation."

The Irish American Society of the Jersey Shore is dedicated to celebrating and preserving the rich heritage of Ireland while honoring the profound contributions of Irish immigrants and Irish Americans to the fabric of American society. For information on upcoming events, follow the Irish American Society of the Jersey Shore on Facebook.

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