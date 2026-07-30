The Pittsburgh Irish Festival is preparing to mark a major milestone this fall as it celebrates 35 years of bringing the best of Irish culture to Western Pennsylvania. From September 11 through 13, the historic Carrie Blast Furnaces will come alive with an extraordinary gathering of international stars, beloved local performers, and rich heritage activities.

Three decades of music and heritage

This landmark year promises to be the biggest festival yet, providing an unforgettable experience for the global Irish diaspora and local heritage enthusiasts alike. Gathering at the iconic Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark, attendees will experience a vibrant tapestry of sights, sounds, and flavors that honor Irish ancestry.

“We could not be more excited to present this year’s Pittsburgh Irish Festival entertainment line-up,” said Mairin Petrone, Pittsburgh Irish Festival Executive Director.

“The line-up features new bands, phenomenal solo performers, well-known favorites, Grammy winners and nominees, local Irish dance groups, social media famous stars, and more on four stages for non-stop fun and enjoyment.”

In addition to the nonstop musical entertainment, organizers have a fifth stage, presented by Five Farms Irish Cream, where visitors can watch both professional and amateur bakers and chefs demonstrate how to bake and cook delightful treats.

Global icons and modern innovators

The musical lineup features an exceptional blend of traditional masters and contemporary artists who are redefining Celtic music on the world stage. Among the most anticipated acts is Ally the Piper, a world-champion multi-instrumentalist from New York who has amassed over 6 million social media followers. This year she will perform with a full live band, showcasing her immense talents on the Highland bagpipe, whistles, and vocals.

Festival attendees will also have the rare opportunity to witness BIIRD, an all-female traditional Irish supergroup. Fresh off selling out their debut tour and performing on The Late Late Show, the eleven-piece collective is making a special appearance in Pittsburgh while on a brief break from their massive international tour with pop superstar Ed Sheeran.

Grammy-awarded and Emmy-nominated fiddle champion Eileen Ivers will lead Eileen Ivers and The Brigideens, a powerhouse all-female ensemble that blends Celtic and Americana roots. Other major international headliners include the all-sister Donegal band The Screaming Orphans, the contemporary roots group RUNA, the energetic traditional folk band The Drowsy Lads, and the powerhouse Celtic ensemble The Bow Tides. Emerging singer-songwriters like Cork native Meadhbh Walsh and Americana-leaning artist Jessica Willis Fisher will also bring their poignant stories and melodies to the festival stages. Longtime favorite Dennis Doyle will return with his delightful program of Celtic harp music, storytelling, and deep Pennsylvania roots.

Celebrating Pittsburgh's local talent

The celebration extends far beyond international shores, highlighting the incredible wealth of talent found right in Western Pennsylvania. The festival will spotlight the deep generational roots of the local Irish community, exemplified by performer Johnny Gallagher. A lieutenant with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, Gallagher continues a 50-year musical tradition started by his late father, Michael Gallagher, while his wife, Siobhan, directs the Fitzpatrick School of Irish Dance PGH right in downtown Pittsburgh.

Local music lovers can also look forward to high-energy performances from homegrown favorites like Full Course, which offers the interactive Corned Beef and Curry Band experience. Other regional acts scheduled to appear include Abbots Cross, County Mayo; the hypnotic bluegrass-Celtic fusion group DENIZEN; Devil Take the Women; Devilish Merry; Donnie Irish; Jim Lamb; The Low Kings; Mike Flaherty; and Mark Guiser. Storyteller Alan Irvine will captivate crowds with his folklore and legends, while groups like Bealtaine, A Pint of Plain, and the Pittsburgh Irish Festival Ceili Band keep traditional social music alive.

Irish movement and dance will take center stage through a variety of schools and clubs. The local dance community will be well represented by the Bell School of Irish Dance, the Pittsburgh Ceili Club, and the Shovlin Academy of Irish Dance.

Tickets for this spectacular weekend of music, dance, and culture are available right now. The complete entertainment lineup, ticketing links, and full entertainment schedule are available at pghirishfest.org.