Céad míle fáilte! A hundred thousand welcomes are waiting for you at Milwaukee Irish Fest, which runs from August 13 to 16, 2026, at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For anyone in the Irish diaspora looking to reconnect with home, this is the place to be.

With 17 stages hosting music, dance, and cultural entertainment, festivalgoers can move through the day sampling everything from Celtic rock and traditional Irish music to singer-songwriter sets, bluegrass, folk, and contemporary sounds from across the Celtic nations. Wander between stages and you will catch genealogy research sessions, Irish language classes, sheepdog demonstrations (a brand new addition this year), interactive family activities, and exclusive Irish whiskey cocktails.

This year's lineup blends fresh faces with beloved regulars. Making their festival debuts are Ally the Piper, Cailíní Lua, Billow Wood, and Biird, among several other artists new to the Milwaukee stage. Returning headliners include the Gardiner Brothers, Gaelic Storm, Eileen Ivers, JigJam, Altan, Shane Hennessy, Scythian, and Tommy Sands. The full lineup and set times are available at irishfest.com/lineup, and the free Milwaukee Irish Fest app, powered by Ciderboys, makes it easy to map out a personalized schedule on any Android or Apple device.

Beyond the music, this year's festival digs deep into Irish heritage and storytelling. The University of Galway's Imirce, the Kerby A. Miller Collection, arrives in Milwaukee with original programming across the Theatre Pavilion, the Hedge School, and other venues. The collection spotlights the letters and life stories of Irish emigrants who made their way to North America, offering festivalgoers a chance to trace the same journey their own ancestors may have made.

Failte Ireland's Home of Halloween activation also returns, bringing together destinations and festivals from across the island of Ireland to showcase six weeks of Halloween celebrations. Visitors can meet the people behind Ireland's most celebrated Halloween events and learn why the tradition traces its roots back to ancient Ireland long before it became a global phenomenon.

Football fans have something to look forward to as well. The University of Wisconsin Badgers are headed to Ireland in 2027 for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, and Irish Fest is marking the occasion with an official pep rally on Saturday, August 15, at 2 p.m. at the Aer Lingus Stage. The festival will also host an Aer Lingus College Football Classic activation area, where visitors can learn more about the 2027 matchup at Aviva Stadium and test their arm with a football toss.

Whether you are chasing down family history, learning a few words of Irish, or simply looking for a great show, Milwaukee Irish Fest packs an entire trip to Ireland into one lakefront weekend. From sean nós dancing to Celtic rock, the festival's 17 stages ensure there is something for every generation of the family.

Tickets are on sale now, and with four days of programming to choose from, planning ahead is the best way to make the most of the weekend. Download the free Milwaukee Irish Fest app before you arrive to build your schedule and stay on top of set times, cultural programming, and special activations throughout the park.

Don't miss this unforgettable celebration of Irish music and culture along Milwaukee's lakefront. Get your tickets now and start planning your trip to one of the world's biggest Irish festivals.