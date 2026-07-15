Constance Markievicz traded a life of aristocratic privilege at Lissadell House for the front lines of the Easter Rising, commanding rebels in St Stephen's Green before being sentenced to death and spared only because she was a woman. Today marks 99 years since she succumbed to illness in a Dublin hospital, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most groundbreaking figures in modern Irish history.

Born into the grandeur of Lissadell House, Constance Gore-Booth eventually abandoned her aristocratic upbringing to fight for the soul of the nation. Her transition from a socialite to a revolutionary commander during the Easter Rising cemented her status as one of the most influential women in Irish history.

Countess Markievicz is a renowned Irish revolutionary figure known for her leadership in the Easter Rising and struggles for Irish freedom. Constance Georgine Gore-Booth was born in London, England, on February 4, 1868, and was raised on her family's estate, Lissadell, in Co Sligo.

In 1892, she studied at the Slade School of Art in London and later moved to Paris, where, at 25, she met her husband, Casimir Dunin-Markievicz. The couple had only one child, Maeve Allys, who was also born in Lissadell in 1901.

Before her revolutionary activities with the Irish Citizen Army, Markievicz advocated for the poor in Dublin as part of her political career.

In the 1916 Easter Rising, Markievicz became a fully-fledged officer in the Irish Citizen Army and fought in St. Stephen’s Green during the uprising, eventually surrendering and then being sentenced to death.

Because she was a woman, however, Markievicz was spared the death penalty and was given a life sentence. One year later, in 1917, the Countess was given amnesty and released from Ailsbury Gaol in England.

In 1918, Markievicz was elected as a member of Sinn Féin, but because her party adopted an abstentionist policy of refusing to swear allegiance to the monarch, she never took her seat in parliament.

She was the first Irish woman to be elected to parliament and one of the first female politicians, serving as the Minister of Labor between 1919 and 1922.

In 1926, she, along with fellow revolutionaries Éamon de Valera, Sean Lemass, Gerry Boland, and Frank Aiken, left Sinn Féin to form a new party, Fianna Fáil, after extensive talks.

A year later, in June of 1927, Markievicz became ill with peritonitis and was swiftly brought to St. Patrick's Dun’s Hospital for urgent care and eventually surgery.

After a month-long battle with the illness, she passed away in the early hours of the morning of July 15, 1927, leaving behind a legacy that Irish men and women can look back on with pride.

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* Originally published in February 2019. Updated in 2026.