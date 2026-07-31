Ed Sheeran is bringing his charitable foundation across the Irish Sea for the first time. The singer says the move is a nod to his family roots on the island. The Ed Sheeran Foundation is launching its first project outside the UK this summer, and it is called North South Sounds 2026.

The initiative, North South Sounds 2026, is a cross-border collaboration between the Ed Sheeran Foundation, Music Generation Cork City, and the Oh Yeah Centre in Belfast. It will run from July through December 2026, connecting young people from the north and south of Ireland through a shared love of music.

Participants will take part in songwriting, performance, and community engagement programs. Organizers hope the project will spark creativity across the border and give young musicians a platform they might not otherwise have.

The foundation is especially interested in blending genres. Traditional Irish and folk influences will be mixed with hip-hop, pop, and rock, giving the young performers room to experiment.

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Sheeran previously launched the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Foundation back in 2019 before expanding it into a UK-wide charity in 2025. To date, the foundation has supported 22 grassroots organizations and youth clubs across England.

North South Sounds 2026 marks its first venture into Ireland.

The project will officially launch with performances by 50 young musicians at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. The show takes place Monday, August 3, at Belfast City Hall.

Those performers will premiere original musical fusions developed during workshops in the lead-up to the festival. Their music-making has been guided by educators from Music Generation Cork City, working alongside Creative Tradition, The Kabin Studio, and the Oh Yeah Centre.

Beyond the Belfast launch, North South Sounds 2026 will also feature youth-led gigs in Cork City. Non-residential summer camps are planned for both cities as well.

Sheeran opened up about why the project means so much to him personally.

"I'm so happy to be bringing the Ed Sheeran Foundation to Ireland," he said. "I've spent loads of time in the country over the years."

"Having family roots there, it's a place that's always been special to me," he continued.

"Every child should have the opportunity to learn and take part in music, and we're continuing our work to help make that a reality."

Sheeran, whose grandmother hails from Ireland, has long spoken about his connection to the country. He added a personal invitation for anyone heading to the festival this year.

"The first project kicks off at The Fleadh on Monday," he said. "I played the festival last year and have such fond memories of it. If you're there, go and check out some of the incredible young talent."

That reference is to Sheeran's surprise appearance at last year's Fleadh Cheoil, where he performed a mix of his own hits and traditional Irish tunes alongside local artists at The Sky and The Ground pub in Wexford.

With North South Sounds 2026 now underway, Sheeran's foundation is set to give a new generation of young musicians in Cork and Belfast a chance to be heard, both at home and possibly far beyond it.