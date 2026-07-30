Lisa McGee's new series "Wildwood" has been picked up by 20th Television and FX, according to an exclusive report in Deadline.

"Wildwood," Deadline reports, "is set in the summer of 2000 and follows a group of Irish college girls who descend on the neon playground that is Wildwood, New Jersey.

"They’ve no money, no visas, no plan, no clue."

Deadline describes the new comedy as the "spiritual successor" to McGee's smash hit "Derry Girls."

McGee is on board as creator and executive producer for "Wildwood," which has been put into development following a "very competitive situation."

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The news of McGee's next project comes just a few months after her "How to Get to Heaven from Belfast" arrived on Netflix in February.

The eight-episode series - which is chock-full of "deadly craic" - debuted at number one in Ireland on the streaming platform.

While McGee has a number of series to her credit - including RTE's "Raw" and Channel 4's "London Irish" - she shot to fame thanks to her semi-autobiographical comedy "Derry Girls."

The three-season show, which followed a group of teens in Northern Ireland during the final years of The Troubles, debuted on Channel 4 in the UK in 2018 and is now available to stream internationally on Netflix.

The show picked up a number of awards, including IFTAs, BAFTAs, and an International Emmy for Best Comedy.

No official comment yet from McGee on her new series "Wildwood," but judging by Deadline's teaser, fans can expect more of her trademark Irish humor and nostalgia.