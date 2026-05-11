The Irish American Business Chamber & Network (IABCN) says it exists to connect the Greater Philadelphia Region and the Island of Ireland, "creating opportunities for members to network, learn, and grow." That mission comes to life most clearly through the people who have used the chamber to build companies, solve problems, and open doors that would have been hard to reach alone.

One of the clearest examples is John Cummins and Adele Farrell, the co-founders of NEXA Enterprise Asset Management, who were recognized by IABCN in its 2023 Ambassador Awards program. NEXA, formerly Cal OpEx, grew from an Irish-founded life sciences services company into a transatlantic business with operations in the greater Philadelphia area before Transcat acquired the company in 2021.

For Cummins, the chamber was not just a networking stop. It was part of the company’s growth story, including the introduction that helped connect NEXA to its eventual acquiring company, and later, the support that helped him make sense of a sale he had never navigated before.

"Invaluable" is how he describes that support, saying chamber members helped him think differently about the transaction and steered him toward transatlantic legal counsel he trusted. He also credits board member Tom Humphreys with making the initial introduction to the eventual buyer, a connection he says changed the company’s path.

Cummins now sits on the chamber board and chairs its Life Science Committee, but his focus has widened beyond his own business. He says he wants to help as many Irish companies as possible that are considering entering the U.S. market and regularly flies the flag for Philadelphia as a city he believes is still undervalued and full of potential.

His advice to Irish American entrepreneurs is simple and blunt. "Do it, and do it as soon as possible," he says of joining IABCN, adding that he wishes he had found the chamber years earlier because it would have saved time, headaches, and helped him build his Philadelphia network faster.

Farrell’s role in the company was just as central. She helped build NEXA’s human resources and recruitment function from the ground up, shaping talent, training, retention, and company culture as the business expanded across Ireland and North America, while also staying active in the wider Irish American business community. Alongside Cummins, she has been recognized for philanthropy and civic engagement, including support for causes in Ireland and the Philadelphia region.

That is the real value of IABCN for any business person or company looking for serious transatlantic relationships. It is not only a chamber for Irish-owned organizations, but a trusted network where introductions, credibility, and long-term relationships can translate into business growth, visibility, and practical results.

Find out more at IABCN.org.