At a ceremony at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC, this month, Ireland marked a significant milestone in space co-operation as the Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke TD, formally signed the Artemis Accords on behalf of the Irish Government.

Adopted in October 2020, the Accords – which are led by the US State Department and NASA – are a political agreement that seeks to establish principles, guidelines, and best practices for international cooperation on space exploration.

Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment said that signing the Artemis Accords signals Ireland’s commitment to a shared framework for peaceful, transparent, and responsible space exploration, particularly in relation to activities on the Moon and other celestial bodies.

In signing the Accords, Ireland aligns itself with all other European Space Agency (ESA) Member States, all 23 of which have now endorsed the Artemis Accords.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment (@deptofenterprise)

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NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said it was his privilege to welcome Ireland as the 66th and newest signatory to the Artemis Accords.

“The Emerald Isle is now part of a growing community of like-minded nations committed to the peaceful, transparent, and responsible exploration of space," Isaacman remarked.

"Ireland joins at a pivotal moment. Artemis II was the opening act in humanity’s return to the Moon. What comes next is a sustained campaign of missions that will take us back to the lunar surface, not just for flags and footprints, but to build a base and stay.”

Welcome to Artemis, Ireland 🇮🇪 Ireland has become the 66th nation to commit to the peaceful and safe exploration of deep space. Thanks for joining us! https://t.co/8l6GyODSRO pic.twitter.com/L2zE7mxpcH — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) May 4, 2026

Minister Burke said it was an honor for him to sign the Artemis Accords on behalf of the Irish Government.

He said: "It is an important step in deepening Ireland’s engagement in the fast-developing space sector and one which will further support Ireland’s competitiveness on the international stage.

"It will also ensure that space activities are conducted in a peaceful and sustainable manner.”

He added: “From an island shaped by the sea, whose people have always looked beyond the horizon and journeyed across the world, forging connections far beyond our shores, Ireland is proud to bring that same spirit to a new frontier and to join a global community committed to the peaceful exploration of space."

Minister of State Alan Dillon TD, who has responsibility for Space Enterprise Policy, noted: “Ireland signing the Artemis Accords provides a strong signal on the international stage of Ireland’s commitment to the peaceful and sustainable exploration of outer space.

"I am glad to join with fellow ESA Member States in progressing the Artemis Accords principles and further deepening our successful co-operation with US partners.”

The Department noted that Ireland’s space sector has experienced strong and sustained growth in recent years, reflected in an 80% increase in the number of Irish companies engaging with the ESA since 2019. This expansion has been accompanied by an expanding range of opportunities across research, commercial, and policy development domains, reinforcing Ireland’s position as a growing contributor to the global space ecosystem.