Ciaran and Orlaith Staunton, whose 12-year-old son Rory tragically died in New York from undiagnosed sepsis in 2012, have penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump urging him to take immediate action on sepsis.

In the wake of their son's passing, the Stauntons - who hail from Co Mayo and Co Louth and are now based in New York - launched End Sepsis, an advocacy organization dedicated to eradicating preventable deaths from sepsis in the US.

End Sepsis is currently working to get the SEPSIS (Securing Enhanced Programs, Systems, and Initiatives for Sepsis) Act passed by Congress. The legislation, which has won bipartisan support, would provide a comprehensive federal response to sepsis.

With sepsis making headlines this week following the death of 41-year-old NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, the Stauntons are appealing to Trump directly to take action on sepsis.

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Below is the open letter the Stauntons have written to President Trump this week:

Mr. President,

This week, America mourned the shocking loss of NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, whose family announced that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, leading to his death at just 41 years of age. His death is yet another painful reminder that sepsis does not discriminate. It can strike the young and old, the vulnerable and the strong, ordinary Americans and world-famous athletes alike. It moves fast, often hiding in plain sight, and when warning signs are missed or treatment is delayed, the consequences are devastating.

And yet, despite being one of the leading causes of death in the United States, sepsis still does not receive the national attention it deserves.

Today, sepsis contributes to at least 350,000 adult deaths every year in America and remains one of the most expensive conditions treated in U.S. hospitals, costing the healthcare system tens of billions of dollars annually. In recent years, because of our work, Congress and federal agencies have begun investing more resources into sepsis surveillance, hospital quality measures, early detection programs, and public health preparedness. Those investments are important, but far more leadership is needed if we are to truly confront this crisis.

Mr. President, this is an opportunity for transformational leadership.

Sepsis is not an obscure disease. It is a medical emergency caused by the body’s overwhelming response to infection. When recognized early, it is often treatable with rapid antibiotics, fluids, and timely medical care. But when recognition fails, lives are lost in hours.

That is what happened to our son, Rory Staunton.

Rory was just 12 years old when he died from undiagnosed sepsis after what began as a simple cut while playing basketball. Despite showing classic warning signs, his condition was not recognized in time. His death was preventable.

Since Rory’s passing, families, advocates, doctors, nurses, and policymakers have worked tirelessly to push sepsis out of the shadows. New York’s Rory’s Regulations helped transform hospital sepsis protocols and have been credited with saving thousands of lives. Momentum is now growing nationally, with bipartisan efforts in Congress to strengthen sepsis detection, education, and accountability across the healthcare system.

But America still needs a national call to action.

Mr. President, few issues unite Americans more than protecting families from preventable tragedy. A major national sepsis awareness and education initiative — aimed at hospitals, healthcare workers, parents, schools, sports organizations, and the public — could save countless lives.

Imagine if every American parent knew the warning signs.

Imagine if every emergency room rapidly screened for sepsis.

Imagine if no family had to hear the words: “If only we had caught it sooner.”

That could become one of the defining public health achievements of your presidency.

Sepsis is a killer hiding in plain sight. But it is also a crisis where education, urgency, and leadership can make the difference between life and death.

Mr. President, America needs leadership on sepsis now more than ever. This is your opportunity to make a difference for millions of Americans.