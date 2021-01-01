The Kennedy Summer School 2021, an annual festival of Irish and American history, culture, and politics, will feature 30 guest speakers over two days in September.
A White House official says that the US travel ban, which includes Ireland, is set to remain in place, citing the Delta variant.
Former ambassador to Japan is set to be nominated for the position in Australia according to reports from three people familiar with the process.
Disinformation on social media is killing people, Biden said bluntly last week in answer to a reporter’s question on the White House lawn. He's right.
"I am by birth a citizen of a country where there are more Irishmen, either native born or the descendants of Irishmen, than there are in all of Ireland.”
"We cannot let these victims down!," Martin Galvin said after the AOH's webinar 'Make Britain Keep Promise of Legacy Justice.'
President Biden is once again demonstrating loyalty to his long-time friends by nominating Senator Edward Kennedy's widow Vicki to be his Ambassador in Austria.
Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee to become NYC's next mayor, told an Irish American Democrats event on Saturday: "This is your city."
When will the US end its travel ban on arrivals from Ireland? President Biden says his team is working on it and wants to have an update soon.
"The British are underestimating the influence the Irish lobby has with this most Irish of presidents, Joe Biden."
What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Irish song “Garryowen” played before Custer's Native American massacres is banned
The life and greatest quotes of George Bernard Shaw, Nobel Prize and Oscar winner
COVID live updates: Three deaths in NI; RoI expands vaccines to 12-15 year olds
Ireland’s most famous pilgrimage sites
Irish dance organization suspends teacher arrested for child porn in New York
Murder investigation launched after death of a child in Ardoyne area of Belfast
Irish dance teacher arrested by FBI in New York on child porn charges
“It was so f***ing great” - Matt Damon says he’s considered moving to Ireland
Irish government proposes new Consulates, including one in Miami