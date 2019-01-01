Health
Cork woman, 70, sets record swimming California's Catalina Channel for Irish charity
What visitors to Ireland should know about midges
On this day: In 1725 Dublin children received the first smallpox vaccination
Sepsis Act, in memory of Irish American boy, gets another bipartisan boost
A deadly “great blaze” - the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918
The health issue that is affecting almost two in three adults in Ireland
This very Irish habit is apparently the secret to a longer life
The AIDS ward, New York 1982, and an amazing Irish American doctor
WATCH: Thousands used to flock Tipperary bone-setter's healing hands
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- 5 Winston Churchill accused De Valera of frolicking with the Germans and Japanese
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