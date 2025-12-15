Check out these weird and wacky ancient Irish remedies to keep you healthy this winter.

Shakespeare’s witches, with their "Eye of newt, and toe of frog,” could well have been related to some of our ancient Irish ancestors if some of these remedies are to be believed.

From using dead hands and hair clippings to ancient feng shui and potions, the superstitions and remedies of the ancient Irish were certainly strange!

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Here’s our selection of the top ten:

1. A corpse's cure

The hand of a corpse was believed to be a cure for all diseases. Sick people would be brought to a house where a corpse was laid out so that the hand could be laid on them.

Similarly, the corner of the sheet used to wrap a corpse was used to cure a headache or a swollen limb.

2. Cures for burns

The candles used at funerals were also thought to have curative powers. The butts of the candles would be saved to cure burns. Another Irish cure for burns is said to be a raw potato.

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3. Minty fresh immunity

A bunch of mint leaves tied around your wrist was thought to cure stomach disorders as well as ward off infection and disease.

4. Benefits of bed direction

Were the ancient Irish into Feng Shui? The Irish believed that a sick person’s bed should face north to south and never east to west.

5. Remedy from the graveyard

Nettles gathered from a churchyard and boiled into a drink were believed to cure water retention.

6. The sea as a cure

The ancient Irish believed that if a person had a fever, they should be placed on the shore when the tide is coming in. When the tide retreats, it carries the fever and the disease with it.

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7. Rheumatism remedy

An iron ring worn on the fourth finger would ward off rheumatism.

8. Remedy for fertility issues

It was thought that the seed of dock leaves (Rumex), tied to a woman's left hand, would prevent her from being barren.

9. Blood purification

They believed that boiled-down carrots would purify the blood.

10. No more fits

Our ancestors believed that clippings of a child's hair and nails, tied in linen and placed under the ill person’s bed, would cure convulsions.

Do you know of any other ancient Irish remedies? Share them in the comments!

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* Originally published July 2014, updated in 2026.