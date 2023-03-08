Whether exploring themes of love, adventure, or mythology, the films listed above are some of the best examples of how Ireland's landscape can be used to stunning effect on the big screen.

Ireland is known for its lush green landscapes, rugged coastlines, and picturesque villages. Over the years, many movies have been filmed in Ireland, showcasing the natural beauty of the country. In this article, we will explore some of the top movies that showcase the beauty of Ireland's landscape.

"The Quiet Man" (1952)

Directed by John Ford and starring John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara, "The Quiet Man" is one of the most beloved movies ever made about Ireland.

The film tells the story of an American boxer who returns to his ancestral home in Ireland, where he falls in love with a local woman and becomes embroiled in a dispute with her older brother.

The movie was filmed on location in the west of Ireland, and its stunning vistas of rolling hills, thatched cottages, and rushing rivers have become iconic.

"P.S. I Love You" (2007)

Based on the novel by Cecelia Ahern, "P.S. I Love You" is a romantic drama about a young widow who receives a series of letters from her deceased husband, each one designed to help her move on with her life. The movie was filmed on location in Dublin and the Wicklow Mountains and features some breathtaking scenery, including Glendalough, a 6th-century monastic settlement nestled in a wooded valley.

"Ryan's Daughter" (1970)

Directed by David Lean and starring Sarah Miles and Robert Mitchum, "Ryan's Daughter" is a sweeping epic set on the Dingle Peninsula in County Kerry. The movie tells the story of a young woman who falls in love with a British officer during World War I, and the consequences that follow. The film's stunning cinematography, featuring rugged cliffs, stormy seas, and windswept beaches, earned it an Academy Award for Best Cinematography.

"Excalibur" (1981)

Although not strictly a movie about Ireland, "Excalibur" was filmed entirely on location in the country, and its landscapes are integral to the film's mystical and mythological themes. The movie, directed by John Boorman and based on the legend of King Arthur, features several iconic Irish landmarks, including the Rock of Cashel, the Wicklow Mountains, and the Derrynane coast.

"Leap Year" (2010)

A romantic comedy starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode, "Leap Year" follows the misadventures of an American woman who travels to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend on leap day, only to be waylaid by bad weather and a charming local man. The movie was filmed on location in Dublin and the west of Ireland and features some stunning shots of the Cliffs of Moher and the rugged Connemara countryside.