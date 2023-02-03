Gerard Butler said he "almost killed" Hilary Swank during the filming of "P.S. I Love You."

While appearing as a recent guest on “The Drew Barrymore Show," the 53-year-old actor revealed that his co-star was injured on the set of the 2007 film based on Cecelia Ahern's novel.

Butler said the actress was hurt while the pair where filming a scene in which he danced “like an idiot” in boxer shorts and a pair of suspenders, according to Page Six.

Hi character, Gerry Kennedy, was supposed to get hit in the face with a suspender clip while getting undressed, but the metal fastener “slashed” Swank’s head instead.

“It [got] stuck, it release[d] and [flew] over my head,” he said. “I cut her open. You could even see the teeth [of the clip]. She had to get taken to the hospital.”

After the accident, the studio cleared out “in three seconds." Butler recalled he was left crying in his boxers.

“I scarred Hilary Swank. I almost took her eye out, and I just made a fool of myself for two days,” he said.

Butler went on to say that Swank, who is currently pregnant with twins, was a “great” person to work with.

While a sequel to the film was announced in February 2020, none of the stars of the original film have commented on their participation in the upcoming movie.

As for Butler, the Scottish actor revealed to The Irish Sun back in March 2016, that he doesn’t plan on attempting an Irish accent on screen ever again after his Irish accent on "P.S. I Love You" was slammed by both critics and viewers alike.

He quipped: "After all those wonderful reviews and glorious feedback, I don’t think that would be a good idea. I’ve ticked that box.”