Rock of Cashel

For couples looking for a romantic escape, Tipperary, with its castles, abbeys and lakeside strolls is a dream-like destination.
The Irish Heritage Tree program is the perfect way to reconnect with your Irish roots by planting trees in Ireland.
Queen Victoria had a deep appreciation for several spots in Ireland and visited just a year before her death.
You can experience Ireland's famous myths and legends up close and personal at these fantastic sites.
Dr. Miriam Cubas led the investigation, which examined molecules on pottery over 6,000 years old.
Planning an Irish vacation? Book into one of these Irish traditional thatched cottages that are currently listed on Airbnb.
Apparently, there are about 30,000 castles in Ireland so we decided to break down some of the best. Irish castles are among those at the forefront of the country’s beauty and tell various stories from our nation's past.
St. Patrick probably wouldn’t agree with the partying that goes on feast day but did, during his life, do some impressive things in a few spectacular places in Ireland.
Planning a trip to Ireland? Make sure you travel through these top locales in Ireland's Ancient East
Celebrating Ireland's National Heritage Week with some of the most popular historical sites in the country.
What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Irish song “Garryowen” played before Custer's Native American massacres is banned
The life and greatest quotes of George Bernard Shaw, Nobel Prize and Oscar winner
COVID live updates: Three deaths in NI; RoI expands vaccines to 12-15 year olds
Ireland’s most famous pilgrimage sites
Irish dance organization suspends teacher arrested for child porn in New York
Murder investigation launched after death of a child in Ardoyne area of Belfast
Irish dance teacher arrested by FBI in New York on child porn charges
“It was so f***ing great” - Matt Damon says he’s considered moving to Ireland
Irish government proposes new Consulates, including one in Miami