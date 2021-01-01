Simon Coveney today announced a number of measures to support the Global Ireland programme, including new Missions and ambassadorial shakeups.
1,473 new COVID cases were reported in Northern Ireland while 1,120 new cases were reported in the Republic of Ireland today, July 27.
The Kennedy Summer School 2021, an annual festival of Irish and American history, culture, and politics, will feature 30 guest speakers over two days in September.
Judge rules there's a "real prospect" the 1998 Real IRA bombing of Omagh could have been prevented.
The EU stands firm as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson argues that the Northern Ireland Protocol is "unsustainable."
The thousands who were maimed and brutalized during the Troubles in Northern Ireland are "being written out of history."
"We cannot let these victims down!," Martin Galvin said after the AOH's webinar 'Make Britain Keep Promise of Legacy Justice.'
Stormont was recalled from its summer recess on Tuesday to tell the British government that they will not accept plans to end prosecutions for Troubles crimes.
Des O'Malley was a former County Limerick politician, a fierce opponent of Charlie Haughey, and founder of the Progressive Democrats.
Jane Fonda and Mark Ruffalo are among more than 700 signatories calling upon Ireland to introduce a UN proposal to end global fracking.
What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Irish song “Garryowen” played before Custer's Native American massacres is banned
The life and greatest quotes of George Bernard Shaw, Nobel Prize and Oscar winner
COVID live updates: Three deaths in NI; RoI expands vaccines to 12-15 year olds
Ireland’s most famous pilgrimage sites
Irish dance organization suspends teacher arrested for child porn in New York
Murder investigation launched after death of a child in Ardoyne area of Belfast
Irish dance teacher arrested by FBI in New York on child porn charges
“It was so f***ing great” - Matt Damon says he’s considered moving to Ireland
Irish government proposes new Consulates, including one in Miami