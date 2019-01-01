Irish Politics
Sinn Fein joined by Scottish and Welsh leaders in signing deal to push for independence
Winston Churchill accused De Valera of frolicking with the Germans and Japanese
New York State Bar Association signs historic accord with Bar of Ireland
Your complete guide to Irish passport and citizenship through descent
"Now we're in a position to say to America: you come to Ireland"
Donald Trump at Doonbeg: what’s happening on the final day of his visit
"No plans" for driver's licence exchange is "slap in the face" for returning Irish emigrants
"No Welcome for Trump" - Dublin and Doonbeg protests set for US President's visit
Dublin and Shannon airports issue passenger advice ahead of Donald Trump visit
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