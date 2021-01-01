On this day, July 20, in 1969, Neil Armstrong took "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Ireland watched from afar with bated breath.
The World Health Organization has stated that depression is the leading cause of disability globally, while more than 200,000 people experience a depressive episode in Ireland every year
Endurance was one of two ships used by Shackleton's Imperial Trans-Antarctic expedition of 1914-1917, which attempted to make the first land crossing of the Antarctic continent.
270 Irish candidates are amongst the more than 22,500 applicants to become the European Space Agency's next astronauts.
Basking sharks are listed as an endangered species and most frequently occur in the northeast Atlantic.
"No one is safe until everyone is safe," Liam Neeson says in UNICEF's new Get a Vaccine - Give a Vaccine Irish campaign.
Recently approved by the FDA for use in the US, the treatment isn't expected to be available in Europe until next year.
Donegal residents will have the best view of the deep partial solar eclipse over Ireland on the morning of June 10.
Michael Flatley will serve as the Ambassador of Culture for Co Saolfada, a symbolic county in Ireland for cancer survivors launched by Breakthrough Cancer Research.
A team of researchers detailed the first reported case of COVID reinfection in Ireland, which happened with a female healthcare worker in 2020.
What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Irish song “Garryowen” played before Custer's Native American massacres is banned
The life and greatest quotes of George Bernard Shaw, Nobel Prize and Oscar winner
COVID live updates: Three deaths in NI; RoI expands vaccines to 12-15 year olds
Ireland’s most famous pilgrimage sites
Irish dance organization suspends teacher arrested for child porn in New York
Murder investigation launched after death of a child in Ardoyne area of Belfast
Irish dance teacher arrested by FBI in New York on child porn charges
“It was so f***ing great” - Matt Damon says he’s considered moving to Ireland
Irish government proposes new Consulates, including one in Miami