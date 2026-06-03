Within hours of arriving in Ireland, newlyweds David and Skylar Anderson discovered their Irish roots with help from EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum.

Landing in Dublin for their honeymoon, David and Skyler were filled with the excitement of exploring all that Ireland had to offer. Not sure where to begin with their travel plans, they decided to make their way to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin's Docklands, only a short stroll from the city centre.

They soon found themselves immersed in a captivating journey through Irish history followed by a visit to their on-site genealogy partners where they made unexpected discoveries.

This insight and connection to their ancestry helped them map out the rest of their trip, guiding them to the exact locations across Ireland where their family roots lay.

Watch David & Skylar's EPIC journey here:

WATCH: North American couple discover their ancestors at Irish Emigration Museum Within hours of arriving in Ireland, newlyweds David and Skylar Anderson discovered their Irish roots with help from EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum. Find out more here: https://bit.ly/4dHp20t Posted by IrishCentral.com on Wednesday, August 28, 2024

The EPIC museum transports visitors into the vast influence of Irish history and the impactful journeys of the 10 million Irish men and women who ventured beyond Ireland’s shores.

Walking through the interactive galleries, David and Skylar gained a deeper appreciation for the enduring legacy of the Irish diaspora and explored Irish culture through the lens of emigration. Our language, literature, art, music, dancing, sense of humor, and compassion - they discovered what it really means to be Irish.

Afterward, they made their way to their appointment at the Irish Family History Centre, located on-site at EPIC. The center offers the option of in-person appointments or virtual consultations before you travel to Ireland for those who would like to plan their trip in advance.

Sitting down with their genealogist for a personalized consultation, they delved into historical records and digital archives, eagerly piecing together the puzzle of their past with each new revelation.

They quickly learned that David's four-times-great-grandfather came from Daingean, County Offaly, and Skylar's great-grandmother lived just outside Coleraine, Northern Ireland, before immigrating to Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1912.

Fuelled by a strong sense of connection to their roots, David and Skylar left EPIC buzzing with excitement and ready to explore the places they uncovered during their consultation.

"We were so happy we did this at the start of our trip because we were able to incorporate these family locations into our travel plans," explains Skylar. "It was so cool to walk in the same place they would have walked so many years ago."

About EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum was created to honor the Irish diaspora abroad and recognize the vital contributions and monumental impact Irish people have made worldwide. By combining personal emigrant perspectives with social and cultural context, visitors can understand why a person left Ireland and the beliefs and heritage they brought with them. The museum was voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction in 2019, 2020 & 2021.

Check out EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum's website for more information. Open 7 days a week, you can visit EPIC at Custom House Quay, Dublin 1. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

* This article was originally published in 2024 and updated in June 2026.