Theater
Sarah McGuinness dazzles in "Grit, Glitter & Gaslight", a show that refuses to be dimmed
On This Day: “Lawrence of Arabia” actor Peter O’Toole was born
Irish theater review: "As You Like It" in an NYC parking lot
Irish Arts Center unveils its most ambitious season yet for 2026-27
Irish theater review: "Misterman" delivers a haunting portrait of a mind in crisis
Irish Theater Review: "The Loved Ones" at the Irish Rep
Irish theater review: Pea Dinneen raises her voice at the Irish Rep in NYC
Irish arts champion and former Capital Irish Film Festival director Pat Reilly passes away
Profiles in Pride: Brendan Behan, Irish author of "The Quare Fellow"
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