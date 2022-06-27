The Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland has been named the top location for a summer UK road trip for 2022.

The 120 mile long driving route, which runs from Belfast to the Giant’s Causeway, has nabbed the number one spot on the list of 25 locations curated by global car comparison site EnjoyTravel.com and international travel brand Big 7 Travel.

The route, which includes nine shorter scenic drives to explore, links to the Wild Atlantic Way at Derry and to the Mourne Scenic Route in Belfast.

The Summer Road Trip Bucket List states that “nothing quite prepares you for the jaw-dropping sight of Giant’s Causeway, so it’s worth making a day of it.

"This route, which begins in Belfast, offers plenty of potential pit stops along the way too. First, there’s Carrickfergus Castle, one of the best-preserved medieval castles in Ireland. Then, there’s The Gobbins – an adrenalin-fueled cliff path set high above County Antrim’s Islandmagee.

"There’s legend-rich Ballygally and picture-perfect Cushendun to squeeze in before the finale too. Legend has it that an Irish giant built Giant’s Causeway to fight a Scottish giant. On a clear summer’s day, you might be able to spot the coast of Scotland from here, as well as seals, dolphins and porpoises playing in the waters.”

Also on the list at number 21 is the Lough Neagh Loop, a 113 mile circuit of the largest freshwater lake in Britain and Ireland. The loop takes in Antrim, Portadown and Toome along the way, reports The Belfast Telegraph.

UK Summer Road Trip Bucket List:

1. Causeway Coastal Route – Belfast to Giant’s Causeway

2. Atlantic Highway – Bath to Falmouth

3. Newcastle to Lindisfarne

4. Cromer to Kings Lynn

5. Snake Pass – Ladybower Reservoir to Glossop

6. Gospel Pass – Abergavenny to Hay-on-Wye

7. Military Road – St Catherine’s Point to Freshwater Bay

8. St Ives to St Just

9. The Great West Way – London to Bristol

10. Isle of Arran Coast

11. Birmingham to Harlech Beach

12. Leeds to Whitby

13. Edinburgh to Cairnmorgans National Park

14. Windermere to Grasmere

15. Woodstock to Stratford-upon-Avon

16. Manchester to Edale

17. North Coast 500

18. Plymouth to Pedn Vounder Beach

19. Stirling to Inverness

20. Ashwick to Cheddar

21. Lough Neagh Loop

22. Dover to Margate

23. The TT Motorcycle Course

24. Pembrokeshire Coast 200

25. Glasgow to Fort William