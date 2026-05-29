€12.6 million in capital investment to drive the transformative redevelopment of Galway City Museum was announced this month by Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke TD.

This flagship investment from Fáilte Ireland, delivered in partnership with Galway City Council, forms part of an overall project valued at €19.3m. It represents a major commitment to strengthening Ireland’s tourism infrastructure, while positioning Galway City Museum as a landmark cultural attraction of national significance and a key driver of regional economic growth.

Fáilte Ireland projects that over 10 years, the redevelopment will attract an additional 820,000 domestic and overseas visitors generating an extra €47.3 million in direct visitor spending for the local and regional tourism economy. This extra economic activity will support directly and indirectly 127 jobs annually across tourism and supporting sectors.

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At the heart of the redevelopment is an ambitious cultural vision that will bring Galway’s stories to life through a compelling and immersive visitor experience. Rooted in the lives, creativity and global connections of Galway’s people, the museum will present a series of interpretative themes that unlock its collections and create a rich and engaging journey for visitors.

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Visitors will explore voyages, trade and cultural exchange from prehistory to the present-day including journeys with Bronze Age seafarers to the Aran Islands, encounters with Gráinne Mhaol, and the dramatic legacy of the Spanish Armada. Literature and poetry will animate Irish as a living language throughout the visitor experience, connecting audiences to its continued influence on contemporary creative expression and reinforcing Galway’s identity as a proud bilingual city.

The project will integrate the existing museum with a new three-storey extension and the historic Comerford House, significantly expanding capacity and enabling a more ambitious programme of exhibitions and events. A new visitor journey will connect the buildings and surrounding landscape, including access to elevated views from Spanish Arch.

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The redevelopment will establish the museum as a leading cultural hub on the Wild Atlantic Way, with state-of-the-art galleries and immersive exhibition spaces that bring Galway’s stories to life in new and engaging ways, while supporting sustainable tourism growth and wider economic activity across the region.

Announcing the investment, Minister Peter Burke TD said: “This level of investment demonstrates the Government’s strong commitment to regional economic development and the role of tourism as a key driver of that growth.

"The redevelopment of Galway City Museum will deliver tangible economic benefits for the region, supporting jobs, increasing visitor spend and establishing local attractions for residents and tourists alike.

"Strategic investments like this strengthen Ireland’s tourism infrastructure, enhance our international competitiveness and ensure that communities across the country share in the long-term benefits of a thriving visitor economy.”

Located beside Spanish Arch on the banks of the River Corrib, Galway City Museum has long played an important role in preserving and sharing the city’s heritage. This redevelopment will elevate its role significantly, aligning with Fáilte Ireland’s Destination and Experience Development Plan for Galway City, which identifies the project as a priority for enhancing the city’s cultural offering and strengthening its appeal as a vibrant coastal destination.

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CEO of Fáilte Ireland, Caroline Bocquel said: “This is an ambitious and transformative project that will reimagine Galway City Museum as a landmark cultural experience on the Wild Atlantic Way.

"By bringing Galway’s stories to life through a more immersive and engaging visitor experience, we are creating a compelling reason for visitors to come to Galway, stay longer and connect more deeply with the destination.

"It reflects our focus on developing distinctive, high quality attractions that showcase the unique character of a place and strengthen Ireland’s overall tourism offering.”

Mayor of the City of Galway, Cllr Mike Cubbard said: “Galway City Museum is one of the most important cultural and visitor assets in our region, welcoming over 200,000 visitors each year. This investment contributes directly to Galway’s wider tourism economy, which supports more than 10,000 jobs across the city and county. Cultural attractions like the Museum are central to that success - drawing visitors, supporting local businesses, and strengthening Galway’s reputation as a vibrant cultural destination.”

Leonard Cleary, Chief Executive, Galway City Council, added: “This investment enables a significant new phase of development for Galway City Museum. It will deliver expanded exhibition and interpretation spaces, enhanced education and public areas, and improved visitor facilities in line with the expectations of a modern cultural institution.

"The redevelopment will strengthen the Museum’s role within the cultural quarter along the waterfront, support a more vibrant city centre, and play an important role in growing the daytime visitor economy - encouraging longer dwell times and supporting local businesses.”