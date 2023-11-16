Castles in Ireland
The best Irish castles and castle hotels in Ireland. Learn about castles stays, castle tours, and Ireland castle vacation packages.
Dublin Castle tops the list as 13.4 million visit Ireland's heritage sites
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Ireland's islands - scenic havens around the Irish coastline
Ireland's National Heritage Week: Free admission day to over 50 heritage sites
WATCH: A stunning look at Ashford Castle and Kylemore Abbey 78 years ago
Castles, passage tombs, Viking cities – in Ireland, ancient history is all around you
Ireland's ten most popular castles, according to online searches
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