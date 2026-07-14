Interest in Ireland's historic castles is on the rise, with Irish searches for "castle tours Ireland" increasing by 80% over the past three months as travelers seek out heritage-rich experiences both at home and abroad.

From the medieval strongholds of Kilkenny Castle and Blarney Castle to the fairytale fortresses that dot the European landscape, castles continue to capture the imagination of tourists looking to step back in time.

With castle tourism enjoying a surge in popularity, travel insurance experts at Chill have analyzed search demand and social media data to rank the most popular castles across Ireland and Europe.

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Dublin Castle

Dublin Castle tops Ireland's popular castle index, with over 116,253 posts under #DublinCastle.

Dublin Castle has been named Ireland's most popular castle, achieving a popularity score of 8.38. The Dublin landmark attracted the highest search interest of any castle analyzed, generating 135,000 monthly searches from Irish users. It also maintains a significant social media presence, with more than 116,000 Instagram posts and over 3,100 TikTok posts highlighting its enduring appeal among visitors.

Malahide Castle

In second place is Malahide Castle, which earned a popularity score of 7.33. The north Dublin attraction attracts 74,000 monthly searches and stands out as Ireland's most TikTok-famous castle, with almost 5,800 posts on the platform. Beyond its historic appeal, the castle has become a popular venue for outdoor events, including its annual Movies on the Lawn series, helping it attract visitors throughout the summer months.

Blarney Castle

Blarney Castle ranks third with a popularity score of 6.53. Home to the world-famous Blarney Stone, the Cork attraction recorded the largest Instagram footprint in the ranking, with more than 126,000 posts. The centuries-old tradition of kissing the stone in the hope of receiving the legendary "gift of the gab" continues to draw thousands of visitors, cementing Blarney's status as one of Ireland's most internationally recognized landmarks.

Kilkenny Castle

Rounding out the top four is Kilkenny Castle, which recorded a popularity score of 4.22. The medieval stronghold generated 33,100 monthly searches and more than 57,000 Instagram posts, underlining its status as one of Ireland's most recognizable heritage attractions.

Ireland’s top 10 most popular castles: