Toggle navigation
Newsletters
ST PATRICK'S DAY
NEWS
NORTHERN IRELAND
BREXIT
POLITICS
OPINION
COMMUNITY
IRISH VOICE
ROOTS
HISTORY
GENEALOGY
BOYNE VALLEY
GREAT HUNGER
EASTER RISING
THE KENNEDYS
TITANIC
CULTURE
IRISHCENTRAL STORYTELLERS
CRAIC
ENTERTAINMENT
FOOD & DRINK
EDUCATION
EVENTS
TRAVEL
IRELAND OF THE WELCOMES
TOP DESTINATIONS
TRAVEL TIPS
IRELAND'S TOP HOTELS
DREAM HOMES
SHOP
IRELAND OF THE WELCOMES
IRISHCENTRAL BOX
IRISH HERITAGE TREE
BUY IRISH
IRISH SHOPPING
STORE LOCATOR
Search
Back
St Patrick's Day
News
Northern Ireland
Brexit
Politics
Opinion
Community
Irish Voice
Roots
History
Genealogy
Boyne Valley
Great Hunger
Easter Rising
The Kennedys
Titanic
Culture
IrishCentral Storytellers
Craic
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Education
Events
Travel
Ireland of the Welcomes
Top Destinations
Travel Tips
Ireland's Top Hotels
Dream homes
Shop
Ireland of the Welcomes
IrishCentral Box
Irish Heritage Tree
Buy Irish
Irish Shopping
Store Locator
Newsletters
County Cork
A round-up of travel advice on County Cork
This St. Patrick's Day, for the first time, I'm officially Irish
Dine at Kennedy's Restaurant, West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen
The Stuffed Olive Café, Bantry, West Cork
Trace your Irish roots at Skibbereen Heritage Centre, West Cork
Visit Michael Collins House in Clonakilty, County Cork
Luxury stay at Liss Ard Estate: Georgian country manor in Skibbereen, Cork
Enjoy a pint and an Irish meal at Kitty O'Sé's, Kinsale, County Cork
'Spirit of Kinsale': Jump aboard Kinsale Harbour Cruises, County Cork
Dining with a difference at Glebe Gardens and Café, Baltimore, West Cork
Discover enchanting Irish craft and design at Forest & Flock, Bantry, West Cork
1
2
Next ›
Last »
Most read
1
Watch: Gabriel Byrne's "Walking with Ghosts" an intimate and brave performance
2
COVID live updates: NPHET recommends that most mask-wearing can end
3
Harriet the Irish singing donkey will brighten your day
4
Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, is deeply proud of his Irish roots
5
How to make the perfect Irish curry sauce for your chips
6
The Irish Confederate who has a city and two counties in the US named after him
7
Facts about St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City
8
The best Irish movies to watch for St. Patrick's Day
9
How did Saint Patrick die?