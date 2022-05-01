Check out IrishCentral's brand new Explore Ireland page!

IrishCentral is delighted to launch our new Explore Ireland page!

Each county across Ireland has its own unique story to tell and to help you discover every corner across the beautiful island, from County Kerry all the way to County Down, we've created a bespoke map of Ireland just for IrishCentral readers.

Want to learn more about your ancestor's home of County Galway? Looking for travel inspiration in County Kilkenny? Wondering what's going on in County Sligo? The Explore Ireland map will have all this and much more.

Hover over the map and the county you want to learn more about will light up green, click here and you will be taken to a specially laid out page with all the top stories from that area featuring travel, news, events, food, and a bit a craic of course! There is also a drop down county menu in alphabetical order if you prefer to discover Ireland that way.

Not sure where to start exploring? Don't worry we have you covered! To kick off the launch of Explore Ireland, during May we will be shining a spotlight on a different county each day so by the end of the month you will have discovered and learned something new about each corner of our delightful island.

Today discover County Antrim here:

Tomorrow we will be featuring County Armagh so keep an eye out for that! So what are you waiting for? Click here and discover Ireland.

What do you think of our new Explore Ireland page? Let us know in the comment section, we would love to hear from you!