Ireland's food board's very own recipe for a delicious Irish version of the comfort food bangers and mash.

Bord Bia, Ireland's food board, has published this delicious sausage with caramelized onions and wholegrain mustard mash recipe just in time for St. Patrick's Day.

The food board suggests that you "use your favorite flavored sausages." They also suggest that "when the sun shines you can cook them on the barbecue."

Sausages and mashed potatoes, also known as bangers and mash, is a traditional British dish. It's usually served with onion gravy and might also include fried onions and peas. The dinner was voted the most popular comfort food in a survey commissioned by TV channel Good Food.

This Irish food board version is just perfect for a chilly evening and sure to put a smile on your face.

Sausage with caramelized onions and wholegrain mustard mash recipe

Serves: 4

Time: 40 min

Nutrition per serving: Kcal 539kcal / Protein 20g / Total fat 30g / Iron 2.13mg / Carbs 48g

Ingredients:

8 breakfast sausages or four jumbos

A little salt and freshly ground black pepper

1kg potatoes, freshly cooked

150ml milk, approximately

A knob of butter

2 tablespoons of wholegrain mustard

Method:

Grill the sausages until cooked through and golden. While the sausages are cooking start on the onions.

Heat a little oil and butter in a heavy-based saucepan and sauté the onions, over medium heat, until softened. This will take about 20 minutes.

Add the sugar, wine vinegar and a little salt and continue to cook for another 5 minutes.

Heat the milk with the butter. Add to the warm potatoes along with the mustard, salt and pepper.

Using a potato masher or wooden spoon, mix well together. Serve with the sausages and caramelized onions.

For more visit www.bordbia.ie.